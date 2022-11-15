The electoral authorities of the United States confirmed that the Democrat Katie Hobbs won the governorship of Arizona after defeating her rival, the Republican Kari Lake, who was supported during the campaign by former President Donald Trump, in the midterm elections. Hobbs will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

The governorship of Arizona returns to the hands of the Democratic Party, after several years of Republican dominance.

Katie Hobbs became the first Democrat to be elected governor of that state since Janet Napolitano in 2006. This was confirmed by the electoral authorities after completing the vote count for the midterm elections, held on November 8, which included the election of governors in 36 states of the country.

“To the Arizonans who did not vote for me, I will work just as hard for you, because even in this divisive moment I think there is so much more that connects us (…) It was not just about an election, it was about moving forward to this state and meet the challenges of our generation,” Hobbs said in a statement celebrating his victory.

The progressive leader was victorious after beating Republican and former news anchor Kari Lake at the polls.

Lake, who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year, was endorsed during her campaign by controversial former President Donald Trump.

These results show a new failure for some of the candidates who were supported for these elections by the far-right ex-president, who is preparing for the announcement of a 2024 presidential candidacy.

For her part, Hobbs, who until now served as Arizona’s Secretary of State, gained notoriety on the political scene as a staunch defender of the legitimacy of the last 2020 presidential election and warned that her Republican rival would be an agent of chaos.

Katie Hobbs will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was barred by term limit laws from running again.





Arizona, once a Republican stronghold where Democrats made gains during the Trump era, has been central to efforts by the former right-wing head of state and his allies to cast doubt on Biden’s presidential victory two years ago, with claims fake fraud.

Republicans are on the verge of obtaining a majority in the House of Representatives

A week after the midterm elections were held, the vote count shows that Republicans are closing in on majority control of the House of Representatives.

Conservatives have so far won 215 seats in the 435-member lower house, according to Edison Research, while progressives trail with 204 seats. 218 positions are required to obtain a majority in that legislative body.





As the vote count continues, close races in states like California and Colorado are likely to allow Republicans to wrest control of the House from Democrats that they held in the first two years of President Joe Biden’s administration.

It is a midway victory tempered by the majority won by progressives in the Senate.

The agonizing scrutiny of these elections showed that the expected “red tide” with which the Republicans had anticipated that they would sweep both houses of Congress did not occur.

However, Donald Trump is preparing for the announcement of his third candidacy for the Presidency, ahead of the upcoming 2024 elections. A pronouncement that is expected on the night of this Tuesday, November 15, from his home in Florida.

