In a post on X, congressman highlights Joe Biden's “decency and wisdom”, but mentions the president's advanced age, who is 81 years old

Dean Phillips, US Representative for the State of Minnesota, announced on Wednesday (March 6, 2024) the withdrawal of his candidacy for the Democratic Party's presidential elections.

Critical of the President of the United States, Joe Bidenand the former president donald trumpPhillips defended competitive elections and different alternatives for voters in the White House elections.

In publication in Xthe deputy highlighted the “decency and wisdom” from his rival in the Democratic Party, but took into account Biden's advanced age, who is 81 years old. According to Phillips, time “slows us all down a little, including the presidents”.

“I ran for Congress in 2018 to resist Donald Trump, I was trapped on Capitol Hill in 2021 because of Donald Trump, and I ran for president in 2024 to resist Donald Trump again – because Americans demanded an alternative and democracy demands options”, he added.

Phillips' candidacy did not take off, leading him now to support the president's re-election. “In light of the harsh realities we face, I ask you to join me in mobilizing and energizing, and to do everything you can to help keep a man of decency and integrity in the White House. This is Joe Biden”, he stated.

In a radio interview WCCOalso on Wednesday (March 6), Phillips lamented that Republican Nikki Haley did not launch an independent candidacy, despite polls showing that US voters yearn for an alternative name to Trump and Biden.

“I believe that only Nikki Haley is the only American out of 350 million right now who could change the outcome of this race and ensure that at least principles and decency remain in the White House“, he said.

Trump and Biden comfortably led the Super Tuesday (Super 3rd, in free translation), the most important day of the North American electoral caucuses, held on Tuesday (5th March). They are closing in on a rematch in the November 5 White House election.

Read more:

UNDERSTAND ELECTIONS IN THE USA

In the USA, before the official election, states hold electoral previews –primaries or caucus. The objective is to choose, among the parties' pre-candidates, the one who will represent the party in the election, scheduled for November 5th.

In the caucuses, each state organizes its primary with its own rules. There are 2 models. The traditional one, with voting on ballots, which can be open, closed or free. With only affiliates or not. The caucus is a party meeting. Voters gather in a space to decide who the candidate will be.

In the United States, the winner of elections is not the candidate with the most popular votes, but whoever wins the majority of delegates in each state. These are distributed to the candidate with the most votes. In previews the logic is different. Delegates vote in proportion to the number of votes.

The main date of the caucuses was March 5, when voters from 16 states and 1 territory voted. The date is known as Super Tuesday (Super Tuesday, in free translation). The territories of Guam and the Virgin Islands will end previews on June 8.

NON-MANDATORY VOTING

In the US, no one is required by law to vote in any local, state or presidential election. According to the Constitution, voting is a right, but it is not a requirement.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

The President and Vice President of the United States are elected indirectly by the Electoral College. Each State has the same number of delegates as seats in Congress (House of Deputies and Senate). There are 538 delegates.

After voting for president, the vote is counted at the state level. In 48 states and Washington, D.C. the winner receives all of that state's electoral votes. Maine and Nebraska assign their electors using a proportional system.

A candidate needs the votes of at least 270 delegates – more than half of the total – to win the presidential election.

Typically, a projected winner is announced on election night in November. However, the official Electoral College vote is held in mid-December when the delegates meet.

The results will be announced on January 6, 2025. Inauguration will take place on January 20.