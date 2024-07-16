Washington.- US Senator Bob Menendez was found guilty on Tuesday of all charges facing him in his corruption trial, including accepting bribes in gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.

The jury’s verdict followed a nine-week trial in which prosecutors said the Democrat abused the power of his office to shield allies from criminal investigations and enrich associates, including his wife, through acts that included meetings with Egyptian intelligence officials and helping that country access millions of dollars in U.S. military aid.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, called on Menendez to resign minutes after the verdict was read. The jury, which spent about 12 hours deliberating, also returned guilty verdicts against two businessmen accused of bribing the senator, Fred Daibes and Wael Hana.

Sentencing in the case has been set for October 29. Several of the charges carry sentences of up to 20 years in prison.