Chief Minister of the Civil House mocked the presence of supporters of Dilma’s impeachment in the pro-democracy act at USP

The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, criticized this Saturday (13.Aug.2022) the pro-democracy act held at Pátio das Arcadas in Largo de São Francisco, on Thursday (11.Aug). The demonstration, which accompanied the reading of the manifestos prepared by the Faculty of Law of USP and for fiespcriticized the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

in your profile at twitterNogueira mocked the participation of supporters of the impeachment of the then president Dilma Rousseff (EN), in 2016, in the act. “Are we going to keep talking about the ‘act for democracy’? In the same square of São Francisco, the same ‘intellectuals’ carried out an act in April 2016 for the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff”he wrote.

“They preached for democracy in the same act. But with a difference: a democracy WITHOUT CORRUPTION! And democracy without corruption, like the one that shooed away the PT, is what we have today. For more acts for democracy, yes! Never again acts for democracy to purge corruption like the PT!”continued the minister.

At the postNogueira cited statements by lawyer Hélio Bicudo, one of the founders of the PT –who died in 2018–, and the pre-candidate for vice president on Lula’s ticket, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), with criticism of PT governments.

“EN never again! Ah, yes: the Alckmin wearing Prada, that is, the MST cap, didn’t say anything. But when he spoke, he defended Dilma’s impeachment in the wake of PT’s corruption. ‘Crime scene'”, declared Walnut.