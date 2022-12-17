With my solidarity and support for the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva.

As was the case in the dictatorial governments of our country in the 19th century, the current group in power seeks by all means to break the democratic regime, enshrined in the 1917 Constitution and gradually complied with and put into practice during the 20th century and the first two decades of the 21st

Thus, today democracy is stalked by those who were its beneficiaries and is cheatingly faced with difficulties that had already been resolved and overcome, but it is intended to reissue them to make democracy succumb to irrationality, disorder and ambition to retain power.

After analyzing and debating in Congress the pro-government proposal to reform secondary electoral laws, there is no doubt that the most bloody attempt against civil liberties, electoral institutions and the political system as a whole has materialized.

We have no doubt that those in power will do everything in their power to break the rules of equity, use public resources for their benefit and silence opponents to achieve their goal.

Because they know that the government has not given positive results, that today Mexican society suffers from famine and violence and that the economic prospects are not rosy at all, they are desperate to draft electoral laws in a way that gives them the advantage that they know they do not have among citizen trust.

They intend to dismantle the National Electoral Institute (INE), bastion of democracy and national civic development and the main person responsible for the smooth running of the electoral processes that have crystallized the popular will in democratic governments, despite the fact that in the design of its structure and operation, all political forces have participated through consensual reforms and supported by various currents of political thought over 30 years.

The existence of the INE has provided stability, certainty and equality to the Mexican political system; its importance far exceeds the mere organization of electoral processes as the group in power wants to make believe.

After the Armed Forces and the National Magisterium, the INE is the public institution that is best deployed throughout the national territory, which has allowed the vote to be the great equalizer and instrument of electoral justice in Mexico.

Its weakening would bring serious consequences for the political and economic life of the country and bitter results in our society. For this and more, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) will not allow the reform that contradicts the constitutional text to take effect and cause the damage that the group in power wants.

For your liberties, your rights and your democracy, the PRI is up in the fight.