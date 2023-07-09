Mayor recalls date on which headquarters of the Three Powers were invaded; extremist act completes 6 months

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), made a Publication on Twitter this Saturday (8.Jul.2023) recalling the extremist acts of January 8: “Democracy will always win!”. The invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers completed 6 months. The congressman said that the date “never” will be forgotten in the history of Brazil. “The Chamber of Deputies and the country’s institutions have come together to repudiate and contain violent demonstrations”he stated.