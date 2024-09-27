Democracy | USU-gallup: The majority of Finns would deny the triple roles of politicians

Democracy|So far, only the Left Alliance has announced that it will limit the participation of its candidates in the elections to prevent the emergence of triple roles.

Over 60 percent of Finns would deny the triple roles of politicians, according to a survey commissioned by Uutissuomalainen.

The triple role means that the politician works simultaneously as a member of parliament, a regional councilor and a municipal councilor.

Of those who responded to the survey, 16 percent do not support the ban and 22 percent do not know how to express their opinion.

According to the survey, banning the triple role gets the most support from the voters of the Sdp and Basic Finns, the least from the voters of the Greens and the Left Alliance.

The online survey carried out by Tietoykkönen was answered by 10.–18. September one thousand Finns. The margin of error of the study is 3.1 percentage points in each direction.