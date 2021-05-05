Democracy U.S. influence is seen as an even greater threat to democracy than Russia or China, a recent poll says

The Democracy Perception Index study identified inequality and the power of large technology companies as the biggest threats to democracies.

Fresh in a survey measuring perceptions of democracy, U.S. influence is seen as a greater threat to democracies than Russia or China.

44 percent Democracy Perception Index respondents were concerned that U.S. influence threatened democracy in the respondent country. China was influenced by 38 percent and Russia by 28 percent.

The survey, commissioned by the Alliance of Democracies and carried out by Latana, was answered by around 50,000 participants in 53 countries. There were no respondents from Finland.

The response time was from February to April. Among other things, the British newspaper reports on the study The Guardian.

The influence of the United States, known as the flag bearer of democracy, was viewed most negatively in Europe after Russia and China. The Guardian points out that the results may still show the former president of the United States Donald Trumpin a foreign policy in favor of one’s own country.

Chairman of the Alliance of Democracies, former Prime Minister of Denmark and former Secretary General of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen describes the results as showing that democracy is still alive in people’s minds.

“Now we need to get out of the pandemic by bringing more democracy and freedom to people who want to see their country become more democratic,” says Fogh Rasmussen in the preface to the survey.

81 percent respondents believed that their country needed democracy. However, only half said their country is democratic at the moment.

The biggest threat to democracy was seen as inequality, which 64 percent of respondents named. The next biggest threat was seen as the power of large technology companies, which 48 percent identified as a threat in their own country.

Most concerned about the influence of technology companies was the United States, where 62 percent of respondents thought so.

Norway, Switzerland, Sweden and China were the most confident of their country’s democracy, with 71 per cent believing there was the right amount of democracy in China.

In Russia, on the other hand, only 33 percent believed their country was democratic. In Eastern Europe, too, faith in democracy was weak. In Poland and Hungary, for example, 31 percent believed their country was democratic.

Coronary pandemic residents of democratic countries criticized their administration for handling the pandemic worse than residents of less democratic countries.

Back in the spring of 2020, people in both democratic and undemocratic countries were equally satisfied with the corona treatment of their administration. At that time, 70 percent said they were satisfied. A year later, in non-democratic countries, 65 per cent said they were satisfied, and in democratic countries only 51 per cent. In Europe, the figure was only 45%, while in Asia it was 76%.