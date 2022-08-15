Democracy | The Trump-FBI equation is dividing the Republican Party

The split in the ranks of the Republican Party has been noticeable even before the time of Trump.

Stateside Disputes within the Republican Party have escalated after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a legal search of the home of former Republican President Donald Trump home in Florida in early August.

During the home search, it was revealed that Trump had taken encrypted documents to his home, which may be in violation of the US Espionage Act, among other things. Representatives of the Republican Party have condemned home searches in some very strong terms. For example, a member of the House of Representatives Paul Gosar called for the “destruction” of the FBI.

Home search the names of the federal agents who carried out were released Insider’s according to the far-right website Breitbart. On Friday, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared CBS television channel according to a notice to law enforcement authorities, which warned of the increased risk of violent threats and acts of violence.

High-profile Republican lawmakers, including the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnellare demanded Minister of Justice From Merrick Garland explanation from the home search team. Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy in turn, published a statement threatening Garland on Twitter after the house search.

Trump supporter, member of the House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene has performed The New York Times – magazine, in the cap bill demanding an end to the funding of the FBI. Greene’s appearance was a part promotional videowhere he also sold other clothes with the same text.

On Sunday more moderate voices emerged as well. For example, representing the state of Pennsylvania Brian Fitzpatrick demanded in an interview with CBS that colleagues put ice in their hats.

“I have urged all my colleagues to understand the weight of their words and the fact that we don’t know [kotietsinnästä] everything. The unfortunate truth is that in my short congressional career, I have seen all three branches of government undermined. This leads to an increase in the threat of violence and acts of violence,” said House member Fitzpatrick.

Former US President Donald Trump left Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday.

On the other hand, according to The New York Times, Republicans have had difficulty keeping up with the defense narrative spread by Trump. Among other things, Trump has falsely claimed that the FBI staged evidence and that the judge who granted the search warrant was biased. In addition, he claimed to have decrypted the documents.

There seems to be confusion and uncertainty among Republicans about whether and how Trump should be defended. The question is whether, when defending, one should specifically attack the FBI and the Department of Justice, and with what intensity one should do so.

Republicans the breaking up of ranks has of course been noticeable even before the time of Trump. This is visible Vox media on a practical level, for example in the state of Wyoming. There, the representatives of the more traditional wing have received the heirs of Teekutsukiliku.

The tea party movement was born by the former president Barack Obama’s period as a protest against Obama’s economic policy. Although the visibility of the movement has faded in recent years, its influence is still noticeable, especially on the right wing of the Republican Party. In Wyoming, the Teekutsuliike and its followers have taken over most of the functions of the state-level Republican Party, according to Vox.

The state’s primaries held on Tuesday have been closely watched also because the current representative Liz Cheney is, among other things Politico magazine along with losing To Harriet Hagemens. Cheney was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the 2021 Capitol riot.

In July, Liz Cheney participated in a House committee hearing investigating the events of the 2021 Capitol riot.

Trump has publicly expressed his support for Hagemens, and the candidates he supports have already defeated the candidates who voted for impeachment with Cheney in three different primaries.

Trump’s legacy can also be seen within the party in the longevity of his false claims, which many of those running for local elections have The Washington Post – according to the magazine, have taken to the core of their campaigns. The biggest lie in this context is that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump and the current president Joe Biden the administration would thus be illegal.

Liz Cheney’s campaign ad in Casper, Wyoming in May.

According to the Washington Post, the deniers of the legitimacy of the election have captured the nominations of the Republican Party in almost two-thirds of the states in the scales that decided the last presidential election. These candidates also have some kind of role in organizing and monitoring the elections.

Experts are worried about a situation where the representatives of these states could try to override the will of the voters in the context of tight elections.

“This could easily lead to a situation where a significant proportion of the electorate will never believe that the election was legitimate, even if the courts verify and confirm the legally elected winner,” said the constitutional professor Richard Pildes.