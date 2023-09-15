Democracy | Sitra publishes a “constructive online platform” as a counterweight to the tearing social media discussions

Instead of trolling, the Polis online platform tries to find a consensus on controversial political issues.

Finland The independence celebration fund Sitra is releasing today, Friday, International Democracy Day, a new online discussion platform.

The name of the platform is Polis. Its purpose is to enable “an exchange of ideas aimed at common understanding”.

The background is that social media conversations have become tearful and toxic. Many no longer want to participate in the discussion at all.

Polis platform works in such a way that claims are presented in the service, to which other users react by agreeing or disagreeing. You cannot comment on claims – you can only support or oppose them. Therefore, you can’t really troll other users in the service.

Instead of commenting, participants can upvote the presented argument as they wish, after which the upvoted argument will be voted on alongside the other arguments.

The Polis platform produces real-time information on what the participants agree or disagree with. The participants also see what kind of groups the respondents form based on differences of opinion. Thus, the user can try to formulate his own argument in such a way that it would also gain support from the group of dissenters. The artificial intelligence behind the platform raises and lowers the visibility of these modified proposals depending on how widely they receive support.

With repeated modifications, the vision gradually takes shape in such a way that as many users as possible can accept it.

Citra Democracy and participation-theme leader Veera Heinonen explains the need for a new platform also with the desire to increase Finns’ faith in their own influence.

“Finns’ confidence in their own influence in social issues is very low in international comparison,” says Heinonen. He is referring here to what was published in the spring of 2021 by the OECD, the organization of industrialized countries to the trust report.

However, according to surveys, Finns have relatively strong trust in institutions and political decision-makers.

The OECD talks about the “Finnish paradox” in the report.

By contradiction, the organization means that Finns trust the decision-makers and are satisfied with the functioning of democracy. At the same time, they do not believe that their own participation has an impact on decision-making.

Surveys by however, Finns would be willing to participate in decision-making more than at present – especially if it was perceived to have an impact and it would be easy. In practice, ease means that participation should be done digitally online.

Although Sitra’s Veera Heinonen doesn’t even use the term, it’s about Polis deliberative from a democratic point of view. The concept could be translated as debating or debating democracy.

A balanced view of democracy starts from the fact that the center of democracy should be the opportunity for citizens to participate in political decision-making by discussing, justifying, reasoning and listening to each other. However, it is not just talk. The goal of forming a common position is to influence actual decision-making.

The Polis platform was developed by the American non-profit organization Computational Democracy. There is already a platform tried in many countries – although mostly in a limited way, for example in only one city.

For example, in the city of Bowling Green in Kentucky, USA, the Polis platform was used to support the city’s decision-making in the experiment in 2018.

In the end, consensus was found between the city’s liberals and conservatives on many issues. It was agreed, for example, that the traffic arrangements on Scottsville Road, which runs through the city, should be made more flexible. It was also agreed that better internet connections should be available to the city’s residents. And that the city doesn’t need its own NBA basketball team.

It also became clear that there are issues on which no consensus can be found once and for all. One such unresolved proposal was for the city to adopt a policy that would protect sexual and gender minorities from discrimination in the workplace. The conservatives and liberals had the opposite opinion on the matter and were not ready to budge from their positions no matter how the matter was handled in Polis.

Major the Polis platform has had an impact in Taiwan, where the platform has been utilized in numerous legislative projects, especially regarding technology.

For example, in 2015, there was a heated debate in Taiwan about whether the rapidly expanding ride-hailing service Uber should be banned in the country. Traditional taxi drivers, Uber drivers, Uber customers and other passengers had very different views on the matter.

These four groups began to work on the issue on the Polis platform. In the beginning, the views were very steep and far from each other. As the process progressed, unified views began to be found between the groups on various arguments regarding, for example, ride safety, pricing and taxation.

Accordingly, when the views became more nuanced, the consensus grew. After a couple of weeks, the four dissenting groups had shrunk to two. After a month of wandering, so much in common had already been found that many claims received 95 percent support.

In the end, an agreement was found in the whole, which the majority of each original group could accept. The agreement was later drafted into law.

Zither has previously tested the Polis platform in a few welfare areas. Now it brings the platform to the level of the kingdom. During the four-week experiment, Sitra gathers views on the direction in which Finns think Finland should be taken.

The arguments include themes that can be found in the citizens’ initiatives currently under consideration by the parliament. They concern, for example, rationalization of the fuel tax and the establishment of drug use rooms.

If the experiment is successful, Sitra hopes that in the future decision-makers could really use Polis’ results to support their decision-making.