Democracy | Researchers: Citizen debate on political issues can also be done online

in Finland the results of the tried-and-tested citizens’ parliament seem to show that citizens’ discussion of complex political issues is just as successful online as it is face-to-face.

In mid-November, a group of 200 people gathered in Helsinki to discuss the reasonableness of citizens’ initiatives submitted to the parliament. The discussions covered four initiatives related to fuel and drug policy.

In addition to the face-to-face and human-moderated discussion, the citizens’ parliament tried out an automatically moderated discussion online and a human-moderated discussion online. 237 participants tried the automated chat platform, and 234 participants chatted online under the guidance of a trained moderator.

All 671 participants were randomly selected. They received a reward of 200 euros. The invitation was originally sent to 30,000 Finns, of which more than 2,300 wanted to participate, and from which a balanced group was selected.

The citizens’ parliament was organized by Åbo Akademi’s public opinion research excellence unit together with the parliament, the University of Tampere, Sitra and Stanford University.

Researchers according to the assessment, opinions developed in all discussion environments towards a more liberal drug policy and towards more sustainable fuel pricing.

Support for allowing field trials of drugs and legalizing cannabis increased, while support for rationalizing the fuel tax and removing the diesel motive power tax decreased.

The face-to-face conversation produced a somewhat greater change.

“When the debate is conducted according to the procedures of a deliberative democracy, the debate environment does not seem to have a significant effect on the development of opinions or the participants’ experience of the debates. Almost all participants considered the citizens’ parliament a success,” says the professor Kimmo Grönlund from Åbo Akademi in the project announcement.

Professor Kaisa Herne The University of Tampere says in a press release that the results are promising, especially because organizing an automatically moderated online discussion is significantly cheaper.

“Automatically moderated online discussion therefore offers a viable procedure for involving citizens and strengthening Finnish democracy,” says Herne.

The Parliament intends to take the results of the citizens’ parliament into account in the work of the committees dealing with citizens’ initiatives.