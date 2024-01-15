Vice President stated that support from the international community is important for “the preservation of democracy on the American continent”

The vice president and minister of Industry, Geraldo Alckmin, said this Monday (15.jan.2024) on his profile on X (former Twitter) who “democracy prevailed” when commenting on the inauguration of the president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo. “The electoral process in Guatemala has suffered serious threats,” he stated.

Alckmin also said that the president's inauguration Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) suffered threats and that they “reinforced the importance of support from the international community and instruments such as the OAS Democratic Charter for the preservation of democracy on the American continent”. The vice president went to Guatemala on Sunday (14 January) to replace President Lula at Arévalo's inauguration.

Arévalo was elected to the Presidency of Guatemala in August 2023. In the 2nd round, he received 58% of the votes against 37% for former first lady Sandra Torre.

According to Reuters, the country's Public Ministry made several attempts to prevent the transition of power to Arévalo. Among them, trying to remove the immunity of the then president-elect and annul the elections due to alleged irregularities in the election.

On Sunday, Alckmin signed a joint statement in support of Arévalo's inauguration. The document was distributed by the secretary general of the OAS (Organization of American States), Luis Almagro.