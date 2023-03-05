Democracy | Politico: Turkey’s opposition faces fragmentation ahead of election

According to a key member of the opposition, the coalition of opposition parties “has lost the ability to represent the will of the nation”.

Turkey the coalition of opposition parties is threatened by Politico by fragmentation on the eve of the upcoming elections.

Key member of the alliance, leader of the right-wing IYI ​​party Meral Akşener has announced that he is leaving the coalition. According to Akşener, the coalition “has lost the ability to represent the will of the nation”.

The coalition of six parties, which unites the opposition from the left to the right of the party field, has so far failed to find a common presidential candidate who would be the sitting president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a challenger.

The fragmentation of the opposition would be a relief for Erdoğan, whose position has been undermined by, among other things, out-of-control inflation and criticism related to the aftercare of the earthquake that killed tens of thousands.

Early elections are planned to be held in May. At that time, Turks vote for both the president and the parliament.