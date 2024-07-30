SThese are very sad days for Venezuela and for Latin America. It is a tragedy when governments, left or right, do not defend democracy.

My career and my love for Latin America in Venezuela began more than 40 years ago. The country was safe, democratic and prosperous. Today, it is nothing of the sort. And because the wishes of citizens at the ballot box are being ignored, they are voting with their feet.

More than 8 million people have left the country and, given the election results, at least another 4 million are expected to emigrate.

And they are emigrating for find work, basic medical care, education for their children, as well as food and clean water. Things we take for granted and are on our agendas as a priority.

Opposition leaders have been jailed, tortured and virtually expelled. And now the Maduro regime is accusing Maria Corina Machado of electoral sabotage.

It is so clear that the opposition was going to win the election and ultimately they won the election. Only President Maduro and others in the regime will not recognize the result.

If the polls had not been so clearly favorable to the opposition, the Maduro government would have allowed international observers, including former presidents of the hemisphere. Did no one notice that Alberto Fernandez, the former president of Argentina, was disinvited as an observer when he indicated that he would go with the actual election results, the will of the people?

And now people are in the streets protesting the election results. They seem to know more than the world is willing to acknowledge. They are very clear about who they voted for. How many more people will need to die or be arrested before we all come together in the name of democracy?

The Venezuelan people deserve more, and we, the democracies of the hemisphere, need to support them in their quest.

Susan Segal

President and CEO, Americas Society/Council of the Americas