It is paradoxical that at a historical moment in which the number of coups d’état has decreased and there are more changes of government through elections, the diagnoses of its recession are increasing. Confidence in democracy has never been so high in Europe and it is not true that its support among the younger generations is decreasing. And, although the degree of satisfaction with democracy is decreasing, this does not question the widespread acceptance of its legitimacy as a form of government. Its benefits are criticized, not its legitimacy. If we examine the cases in which the so-called populists have come to power and the fact that the announced damage has been much less than feared, we can conclude that democracy has a remarkable capacity for resistance.

The number of theories about the crisis of democracy is not due to the fact that we prefer something else, but rather to the fact that it does not meet the expectations we have of it. In this sense, it can be said that our greatest demand is a sign of democratic vitality, and the perception of the crisis of democracy is so profound because there is a great distance between what it provides us and what we demand of it. And in no case, neither among the well-off nor by the most demanding, is there any appeal to an alternative model; the criticisms remain within their framework of values ​​and principles that, far from being in question, have won out over their competitors.

If the diagnoses of the crisis of democracy depend on the conception of it, the way of conceiving its deterioration is also diverse. Broadly speaking, these diagnoses are divided between those who see it deteriorated by the fact that people do not have the power they should have and those who think that people have too much power, by excess or by default, we could say, by the incompetence of the elites or by the irrationality of the voters. The diagnoses of the first type usually describe processes of popular disempowerment, whether due to the power of the elites, of capitalism incompatible with democracy or of algorithms. The logical proposals of this field usually point towards greater participation and along the lines of a more direct deliberative democracy. In the group of those who regret that democracy is too direct, the myth of the rational voter is criticized, the lack of competence and responsibility of the voters or simply the fact that the average voter lacks the necessary training and knowledge; as Brennan says, they are either hobbits (citizens with little information, little interest and desire to participate) or hooligans (too much information and strong opinions with many prejudices).

In my opinion, any assessment must take into account that democracy must adequately combine distrust of power and distrust of people. The model that emerged after the experience of the totalitarianisms of the twentieth century and that culminated in the thesis of the end of history as a victory of liberal democracy, accentuated the element of hyperprotection of institutions against the popular will. The institutional architecture of the post-war period had strengthened those institutions that limited popular and parliamentary sovereignty. For reasons that are easy to understand, the anti-totalitarian consensus was translated into institutions of disciplined democracy, especially in the great competition that was granted to institutions over which citizens had no electoral power. This is the model of liberal democracy that is in crisis, despite how it understands itself in contrast to so-called illiberal democracies.

The contrast between liberal democracy and illiberal democracy explains few things and only partly accounts for the current crises of democracy. It is as true that so-called illiberal democracies are not democratic as it is that liberalism, in many of its current manifestations, has serious democratic deficits and is giving rise to certain dysfunctions, as is evident in the growth of populism or the extreme right. By liberal democracy I mean not the simple separation of powers or the rule of law, but rather an institutional design that grants great power to non-majoritarian institutions, non-elected bodies, independent agencies, judicial review, a closed constitutionalism or one that made its constitutional modification difficult, that is, one that resolves the tension between popular sovereignty and the primacy of law with a clear imbalance towards the latter. We are presenting liberalism as an innocent victim of illiberal impulses and we do not consider the possibility that there is an expansive force of liberalism that limits democracy. As Philip Manow has argued, the crisis of liberal democracy is not equivalent to the crisis of democracy. We are facing a crisis of democracy. liberal and not in the face of a crisis of the democracyThe current crisis of democracy is the crisis of the institutional design that was created around the 1980s and 1990s, in the wave of democratization following the end of dictatorships in the countries of southern and eastern Europe. It is a crisis that is the result of a victory, of triumphalism and the lack of self-criticism of the liberal model of democracy.

The underlying problem is that we still do not have a proper balance between liberalism and popular sovereignty, which we interpret lightly as a conflict between democrats and anti-democrats. The democrats (liberals) would ensure the stability of the system, but at the cost of excessively limiting the power of the demos; Populists (illiberals) would put too much in the hands of the people, to the point of generating institutional instability. This is a question that has been raised time and again since the French Revolution and can only be resolved temporarily: when and how to stop the political dynamic unleashed by popular revolts. Representation is one of these strategies to achieve this, sometimes more popular and sometimes more oligarchic. Depending on the degree of political tension, the relationship between liberalism and popular sovereignty has been resolved with a stricter institutionalization or by giving way to greater popular spontaneity. At the core of the theories of democracy there is always a tension between immediacy and construction. We could say that the history of democracy is the succession of moments of mediation and moments of disintermediation, that there is both a democratic construction and a democratic disorder.

In celebrating the current format of democracy and its institutionalization, it is implied that it is not open to future configurations. But a democratic society is a space where the “jurisgenerative” capacity of political activism is asserted (Seyla Benhabib). Democracy has a dimension of uncertainty, of unpredictable play, of openness and free decision, which can be limited by institutions, but not to the point of eliminating it. Its stability does not consist in leaving everything well tied up, in considering that any questioning is equivalent to opening Pandora’s box, in thinking that the constituted power is superior to the constituent power. Democracies have to be open to taking into consideration new perspectives that had been neglected in the instituted processes. As long as this is not possible, is too limited or is perceived as such by society, the suspicion that it is not sufficiently democratic will not be deactivated and we will have populism for a while.