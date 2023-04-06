Democracy | Marin’s government will submit its resignation today

Marin’s government will continue as the managing ministry until a new government is appointed. Work to form the new government will officially begin after Easter next week.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) leaves the President of the Republic today To Sauli Niinistö the government’s resignation request in Mäntyniemi. The resignation request is submitted at 10:30 am.

Marin’s government will continue as the managing ministry until a new government is appointed. The Ministry of Communications does not make new political openings, but takes care of the current matters belonging to the government.

Work to form the new government will officially begin after Easter next week. The credentials of the newly elected MPs will be checked on Tuesday.

Parliamentary groups are expected to agree that the chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo may start government negotiations.

Marin himself said on Wednesday that he no longer intends to run for Sdp chairman at the party meeting in September. Marin said that he does not think it is likely that he will be in the next government as a minister if the Sdp is in the government.