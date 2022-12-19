There is no true democracy in the world that is hegemonic. Undoubtedly, democracy is twinned with plurality.

Democracy is not based on the imposition of majorities, but on the inclusion of collective feelings and thoughts to achieve consensus and only in exceptional cases, reach majority agreements supported by reasonable, irrefutable and valid arguments.

In the past, the term “dictatorship of the proletariat” was used, which not only had validity, but also a very general acceptance in the world of socialism.

In Mexico, the term “perfect dictatorship” was used, but this did not remove the tinge of dictatorship from either of them, in which minorities were marginalized, preventing them from qualifying, or being qualified, as fair.

Democracy is inclusion, plurality, tolerance seeking that with these ingredients arrive at justice. It is a status that is always perfectible, never finished, in an endless process of improvement.

The long-awaited democracy, to be recognized as such, must overcome the temptation of imposition or abuse of majorities, hegemonic ideas and group arrogance.

Our nation continues on its path towards a democratic state. With its advances and setbacks, it is already qualified within the group of democratic countries, or already within the autocratic ones, everything depends on the moment or who makes the judgment.

But in general, if we compare the political climate of only three decades ago with that of the last two, it is fair to recognize that we have made great progress in terms of democracy.

The worst thing that can happen to us is to believe that we already live in a democratic system, because this would lead us to settle for what we have achieved, leaving aside the fact that this is an eminently dialectical process, always perfectible, how we have experienced it from of the birth of the IFE and its constant process materialized with the reforms to the Constitution in 1996 and 2007 with the IFE and already in 2014 with the current INE.

But we can never be satisfied, the complexity of the democratic environment will always call for improvements, which must be carried out in a timely manner, without ever losing sight of both the progress achieved and the postulates of democracy that start from justice underpinned by the plurality, inclusion, respect and tolerance.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.