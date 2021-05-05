General view of the hemicycle of sessions of the National Assembly, in Caracas, this Tuesday. Miguel Gutiérrez / EFE

The Chavista regime undertook the task of dismantling the state for 22 years. His model brought us the greatest humanitarian emergency in the Western Hemisphere, while democracy and the well-being of the population disappeared. During this time, they seized public institutions, distorted voting as a tool for change, and seized absolute power. The various democratic sectors of the country were unable to contain the discrediting of the electoral path and rejected participation in the last elections. Today we must rescue that electoral path and take a first step to amend the course.

Those of us who are committed to the return of democracy to Venezuela see voting as a legitimate and constitutional tool to express ourselves as a society. The vote represents a form of civic struggle, which allows us to raise our voice in protest and demonstrate our dissatisfaction with the direction the country has taken in recent years. It is the ideal mechanism to change realities through consensus between the different political and social actors.

The appointment of new rectors for the National Electoral Council is a great opportunity for the fight we have undertaken towards the return of democracy and the reconstruction of the country. Enrique Márquez and Roberto Picón are two figures with extensive experience in the fight for democracy, with an undeniable commitment to defend and recover the value of the vote. Your appointment as rectors represents an important and necessary step on the path we have embarked on. Yes, we believe that this is a good start for our cause, and so we can resume that path in which our voice is heard and we achieve the changes we want and need.

Despite the suffering and misery that the regime brought us, Venezuelans have the most fervent conviction that democracy is the best way to rebuild the nation that we so deserve. Opinion polls confirm this: we citizens believe that participation is the best way out of the crisis we are going through. That is why all our efforts are committed to democracy and aim to benefit everyone equally, regardless of ideological differences.

Democratic institutions in the world are synonymous with favorable work for society as a whole. In Venezuela, these institutions lost their north. Our fight is and will be for and to recover them and thus rebuild the nation. There may be political sectors with different ideas, but despite the differences, the way out of this crisis must be democratic and electoral. That is why we must remember that in the past we obtained great results despite the disadvantage, because we were a vast majority calling for change. It is true that we still need other conditions to achieve the minimum standards of electoral quality so that we can vote freely, but the essential thing has always been that the participation of all be promoted from all spaces, and achieve that the desire of a people determined to choose your destiny to come true, because only we can change our reality.

We cannot wait for magic and immediate solutions that will not materialize. Venezuelans deserve the opportunity to choose. Each of Venezuelans has the right to live without fear, to think differently and to have real opportunities that offer us a different future.

We are democrats, we are civilians, we do not act by force. The best route of action that we can implement is the one that allows us to reach consensus to solve the problems that today impact the majority of the population. The different political actors in the country must understand each other in a democratic game and let the people choose, with their vote, the way forward. Let us not forget that because of those who have wanted to impose themselves by force and have screwed themselves to power, we are suffering the worst crisis in our history. We can and must do it differently, always guided by our democratic values.

The role of civil society in this process has been key. They have worked tirelessly to achieve the objectives, ceasing to be observers to being protagonists, assuming their civic responsibility in order to transform reality. We support their work, their initiative and also their citizenship. Despite the threats they suffer at the hands of the regime, they have said present and assumed their civic role.

It is true that only civil society and the creation of a new National Electoral Council are not the only necessary conditions for a correct democratic process, there is still a long way to go before the provisions of the Constitution are fully respected: reviewing the situation of the disabled , the cards, the political prisoners and the persecution of the media, but this is a good start, we are on the right track to achieve the goals we have set for ourselves.

This is a first step towards reunification and organization, it is the hope of trusting again that if we mobilize and participate, we can leave behind this tragedy that we suffer. Standing idly by will not get us out of the lethargy we have been plunged into. The change we long for will not happen if we do not act.

The solutions we aspire to are attached to the Constitution with the firm purpose of rebuilding Venezuela and making it a democratic country, of progress and with strong institutions at the service of all. This people is crying out for a change of model, freedoms and rights for all. United we can reach our goal. We are getting closer to achieving it.

