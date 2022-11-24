markus ferberChairman of the German Political Foundation Hanns Seidel Stiftung and current member of the European Parliament, is on a tour of Latin America.

Precisely, he came to Colombia to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Foundation and although he was only able to stay in the country for two days, Ferber assured EL TIEMPO that his short visit “awakened his interest in discovering more about Colombia and what happens inside it. ”, so he hopes to return “very soon”.

The also first vice-president of the Commission for Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament, where he has worked since 2009, spoke to this newspaper about the work of the Hanns Seidel Stiftung in our country where for three decades they have been working to strengthen democracy , peace, youth leadership and the political empowerment of women.

Ferber also gave his view of the challenges of the democratic model at a global level and of the collective struggles that as humanity are increasingly urgent to achieve.

What achievements of Hanns Seidel in these three decades stand out and what remains to be done?

We began our work in Colombia in 1992 and I don’t have to tell you what it meant in the middle of the 1990s to offer political training for the new generation of Colombian leaders. As the Hanns Seidel Foundation we can say that, with the exception of the current government, we have trained all previous governments since then.

Colombia demonstrated

that their institutions are strong enough to implement the change that the majority of the electorate called for

Regarding your visit, how do you see the situation of democracy and trust in the country’s institutions?

It was very important for me to see that the change of government in Colombia was carried out respecting the institutional framework. It must be borne in mind that democracy not only means that the leaders elected in this way come together but also that they accept that they are not elected and that someone else can replace them. If we look at what happened on January 6, 2021 in Washington (sympathizers of then US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol) where human beings did not accept the electoral change, it is the best example to show that democracy is not an infallible model, becoming a signal to the rest of the world. In this sense, Colombia demonstrated that its institutions are strong enough to implement the change requested by the majority of the electorate.

Currently, Colombia seeks to achieve total peace after decades of conflict. What keys should the country take into account in order to achieve this ambitious goal?

The peace process was the beginning of stabilization not only for the country but for the entire region, which is why it is extremely important to achieve the implementation of the agreements in the different areas of the country. The promotion of new dialogues with the other armed actors goes along the same path, since it strengthens international confidence in internal stability. Of course, this is an enormous task that requires multiple supports with a view, among other things, to ensuring that people do not have to seek well-being and comfort outside their places of origin.

Do you think that global democracies are going backwards?

At the international level we have the perception that democracies are going backwards. We did a study in 2020 where it was shown that, for the first time in history, the majority of the States registered in the United Nations were not fully democratic. Therefore, the phenomenon of populist governments with an inclination towards authoritarianism is not exclusive to Latin America, but is due to a global challenge about which we have broad concerns.

The president of the Hanns Seidel Stiftung and Member of the European Parliament, Markus Ferber, visited Colombia this week for the 30th anniversary of the foundation. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

What about the case of Donald Trump in the United States, a country that is the great democratic benchmark in the world?

As a German I first learned democracy training from the Americans this is a complex issue and of course after World War II they are not the one to tell the United States what to do. What we have detected since Hanns Seidel is that throughout American society there has been a major break in the model manifested politically. Hence, this requires a much deeper look than just talking about the danger of civil rights rollback that the country seems to be facing.

What is the key then?

The key is to find common ground that brings the citizenry to the center because a society that radicalizes in opposite directions risks having its democratic structures called into question. We still see the US as one of the oldest democracies and guarantor of the law of trust in institutions and stabilization through democratic processes. But for the first time – through the Trump administration – this was massively questioned.

Another issue to take into account in times as convulsed as the current ones is youth leadership. Why is it important to promote the consolidation of young leaders in the midst of the current world crises?

Let’s think about the initial reaction to the covid-19 pandemic, which was to think individually to solve the problem. But, finally we showed that together we could achieve more. If the European Union had not worked cooperatively, we would never have been able to vaccinate as many people globally as we did. We Europeans also set an example of making vaccines available to the rest of the world. But, although the pandemic did not succeed in collapsing democracies, it did show that stable institutions are required to generate trust. Here I speak again of our work as Hanns Seidel where we have as a priority to structure stable institutions and generate trust among citizens.

The political empowerment of women is one of the central axes of the foundation. Why is it a central issue particularly in political institutions?

We have realized that stabilization processes for societies can only be achieved through women. Taking them out of those traditional roles that obey a logic of male dominance to give them the possibility of being inserted into society with weighty responsibilities within the different decision-making institutions, call it politics, science, technology, research… it’s key. Without women there are no changes in society. Therefore, we are committed to this change.

The fight against climate change and the defense of civil rights are some of the main flags of the new generations. How to promote resources and aid so that these causes can advance and not stop in the midst of situations such as a pandemic or wars?

I come from a country that only developed into a true democracy after the Second World War. For this reason, for us it is clear that each generation has to approach, in its own way, this conquest of democracy because it is not something that occurs organically. One of our pillars is to provide political training in Germany, and of course in Colombia and in the rest of the countries where we have a presence, especially targeting the young generation, not only so that they can strengthen their confidence in democratic institutions but also so that they can learn to how to be active within those structures. We have been in Colombia for 30 years, in which we have supported the different political and social changes, and I believe that there is no better time to continue leveraging young people who, without a doubt, can better direct these and other struggles without as many burdens as those that, Suddenly, their ancestors could have had that in the midst of the conflict their priorities and, especially, emotions, were different.

Markus Ferber assured that within the Parliament of the European Union they are in the preparation phase for the ratification of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Mercosur. Photo: JULIEN WARNAND. EFE.

How do you think the ties between the European Union and Colombia can be further strengthened?

Here I am going to talk not only about Colombia but also about Latin America. This region of America and Europe historically have many things in common. For this reason, I think that the first step is to think again about what unites us and not what divides us. If you focus on what unites us, then you can overcome what divides us. Starting from this point, I can imagine a much more active job.

As a parliamentarian, what do you stand for on this issue?

Within the Parliament of the European Union we are in the preparation phase for the ratification of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Mercosur, just to name the field of trade policy where I believe we can be an echo to the world by Demonstrate that Europe and Latin America work together on the basis of joint values ​​and rules to open up markets to each other and thus allow people to profit from the products that are generated on both sides. I am a great defender of this ratification, which much to my regret has several detractors.

And in other aspects?

I can also imagine a much greater collaboration in areas such as technology, research and human circulation that aims to achieve joint solutions on key issues such as the fight against climate change. On this last point, countries like Colombia, Brazil or Peru have an enormous responsibility for the protection of the Amazon and we, as the European Union, have a duty to help achieve that goal. For example, developing energy supply and promoting the transformation of a society that moves away from oil and coal, among other aspects that we will undoubtedly be able to achieve much better and faster if we are united.

Forced migration is undoubtedly one of the main global concerns and Europe is experiencing it strongly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. How to address the migration issue with the defense of human rights at the center?

This is an issue in which we also have many things in common with Latin America. Our migratory flows are currently coming from the Ukraine, due to the Russian invasion; but also from Syria, where the civil war continues and from different parts of Africa where famine needs are constant. In this sense, in my view, what we should sit down and think about is how we can better address the causes that lead to forced migration in different parts of the world. If we transfer that to Latin America it means the same thing. If we talk about the Venezuelan case, to give an example, what we must think about is how to give people a possible perspective of life and comfort in their own country that does not force them to move.

