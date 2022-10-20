Mexico City.- Emilio Alvarez Icaza regretted yesterday that the Secretary of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, attend as a spokesperson for the Armed Forces and its officials, who even being present at the plenary session, were not accountable.

“There are those who still think that demanding accountability from the Armed Forces is disrespectful. Nothing more false and wrong. Due respect for the Armed Forces, which have earned it, is not in doubt or at stake here,” said the senator from the Plural Group.

“What is at stake here is the democracy of Mexico. What is at stake is our democracy due to the dangerous and accelerated process of militarization that is taking place. More power, more resources, more impunity. That process is what attempts against democracy,” he said.

The former capital ombudsman showed an image of the girl Heidi, shot by soldiers in Tamaulipas a few months ago.

He also questioned that the whereabouts of the two missing sailors are not reported in Guerrero, when they carried out tasks that were not their responsibility, not to mention that they were sent to escort the morenista senator José Narro Céspedes.

To the holders of the National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandovaland from the Navy, Rafael Ojeda, urged them to move away from behaviors that make them look like allies of the party in power.

“That the heads of the Armed Forces move away from the behavior of government institutions or allies of a party in power, as has unfortunately been happening in the recent past,” he added.

He took the opportunity to rebuke General Sandoval, because as a result of the hacking of the Army’s computer system, the senator appeared among those who are spied on by the military.

“What happens with the illegal espionage scandal with Pegasus? What happens when human rights journalists and social leaders are illegally investigated? They owe us an explanation.”