According to the US President, Donald Trump and his allies “are determined to destroy American democracy”

The President of the USA, Joe Biden, said on Monday (September 18, 2023) that he decided to run for reelection because he saw that democracy was still at stake. He addressed the criticism made about his age. Many Americans think the Democrat is too old for a next term – he is 80 years old.

“A lot of people seem focused on my age. Well, I understand”, he declared at a fundraising event in New York, cited by site Axios. Biden stated that “knew what to do” in cases like the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. “That’s why I’m running. (…) I’m running because democracy is at stake“, he spoke.

The North American elections are marked for November 5, 2024. Biden will seek re-election with the Democratic party. On the other hand, former President Donald Trump is the favorite in the dispute with 10 candidates for the Republican party seat.

According to Biden, Trump and their supporters “are determined to destroy democracy” from the USA. “And I will always defend, protect and fight for our democracy”, stated the Democrat.

Biden is competing for the Democratic seat with 2 candidates: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson. The current president has a significant lead in Democratic polls. According to data from the FiveThirtyEight As of September 15, the Democrat has 66.9% of voting intentions. Kennedy Jr. is at 12.1%.

A poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 77% of Americans think Biden is too old to govern the USA for another 4 years. Of the total, 89% are Republicans and 69% are Democrats.

The survey interviewed 1,165 adults living in the USA, from August 10 to 14, 2023. The margin of error is 3.8 percentage points. The data was released on August 28.