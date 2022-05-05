President of the STF says that intimidation and regulation are examples of restrictions on the free press

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Luiz Fux, said this Thursday (May 5, 2022) that in countries where the press is not free, democracy is a “lie”.

The statements were made at the Court’s museum, at the opening event of an exhibition on freedom of the press and the role of journalism in democracy. read the intact from the minister’s speech (122 KB).

Fux listed examples of restrictions on free press, such as intimidation and regulation. He also stated that the press seeks the truth by fighting fake news. “In a country where the press is not free, in a country where the press is intimidated, in a country where the press is gagged, in a country where the press is regulated, with the press being one of the pillars of democracy, in that country, with so many restrictions on freedom of the press, democracy is a lie and the Federal Constitution is a mere sheet of paper”declared. See also In - line skating In the Musketeers and Fintastic teams, Korona spread just before the World Cup trip - “I got crying calls” For the President of the Court, freedom of the press allows the “self-determination of Brazilian society to make its political and social choices”.

“And it is for no other reason that the Brazilian Constitution, in article 220, establishes that the press cannot suffer any form of censorship, whether ideological, political or artistic”. “The spectrum of press freedom is very broad, it influences different segments of society, it has numerous political repercussions.”