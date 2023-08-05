“Zero chance.” When Niger President Mohamed Bazoum last May was interviewed by business newspaper Financial Times he still seemed confident. In the past three years, military forces seized power in one neighboring country after another. Two days before Bazoum’s own inauguration in 2021, the military tried to prevent that. When asked if that could happen again, the president was firm. No, he told the journalists. That chance is zero.

Two months later, the world looks at him wrong. Since last Wednesday, Bazoum has been held captive in his presidential palace by the presidential guard that was supposed to protect him. Their leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, appeared in camouflage gear on national television. The army says it supports him, as do the military juntas in Mali and Burkina Faso.

Bazoum should have known better—and probably did. As much as he and the West wanted to believe that Niger was a “solid partner” (dixit EU foreign chief Josep Borrell during a recent visit to the capital Niamey), here too the layer of appearance was wafer-thin. As with its neighbours, democratic achievements in Niger merely masked a fragile state where any drop can be one too many.

It’s a rule that applies to the whole of the Sahel, the strip from west to east in Africa, from Senegal on the Atlantic Ocean to Sudan on the Red Sea, wedged between the parched Sahara desert and damp, wooded coastal regions. Anyone who tries to control that enormous space will be stranded in the sand. It’s impossible.

War drum

The French tried. In the village of Sabouciré, on what is now the Malian side of the border with Senegal, is a monument to King Niamodi Sissoko. He beats the drum of war, surrounded by warriors with spears and bows and arrows. In 1878, his soldiers took on the first French invaders who had begun their conquest of the Sahel from present-day Senegal.

The French colonizers won the battle and for the next eighty years would impose their ‘order’ on the region by copying the French model of governance. Including the same administrative names and divisions. After independence in 1960, the new rulers continued in that straightjacket, with constitutions based on those of the Cinquieme Republique and a currency that was still pegged to the French reserves.

Their authority, however, often did not extend much beyond the capitals; the weak state structures evaporated into the vastness. “The authority stops at the roadblock slightly outside [hoofdstad] Bamako”, a former adviser to Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, then president of Mali, sneered in 2015 against NRC.

Read also: ‘Nigerians always laughed when the West called Niger a democracy’



This gave putschists the chance to seize power. Sometimes with the help of France, if the leaders displeased them. In the last century alone, Mali had two coups, Burkina Faso five and Niger three. Their counters are now at five and nine respectively and five – not counting failed attempts.

Centralism

The central state model also conflicted with popular desires, Moussa Mara, Mali’s prime minister from 2014 to 2015, told NRC. “Only under duress do citizens conform to the state. Centralism does not recognize the diversity of the numerous populations.” Political elites and corrupt officials benefited from that nonconformity, as did smugglers who sent everything from drugs to migrants across the Sahara.

Especially since the 1990s, when a wave of democratization swept across the continent and Sahel countries also became acquainted with multi-party systems, corruption increased, says Miriam de Bruyn, Sahel expert at Leiden University, propelled by foreign aid programmes. “The aid industry created a culture of inequality with a new economic elite and an entire system of per diemsdaily payments, and fat cars.”

The population itself remained penniless. In Niger, one of the world’s poorest countries, more than four million people depend on aid, according to the United Nations. It is also the country with the highest population growth: on average, a Nigerien woman has seven children. There is hardly any work. On Friday, the Dutch caretaker cabinet announced that it would suspend cooperation with the central government in Niger.

Mismanagement, self-enrichment. It has crushed civilians and opened the door to Islamic fundamentalists. After an uprising in northern Mali in 2012, they seized their chance. Ten years later, the Sahel is on fire. The epicenter of Islamic terror is no longer in the Middle East, but in Mali, Burkina Faso and, to a lesser extent, Niger. Tens of thousands have died and millions have been displaced.

Also read this interview with researcher Joe Gazeley: Why Mali always has coups



The popular anger about this is also increasingly directed at the West. And especially on former colonizer France. After an initially successful military intervention in Mali in 2013, the thousands of French soldiers who remained in the country for years afterwards proved unable to stop the men with beards.

The massive Western support that meanwhile poured into national armies in the context of this war on terror, strengthened the political influence of the military. The civilian regimes that succeeded military regimes in the 1990s had tried to curb that influence in order to prevent new coups.

As in a game of dominoes, they seized power. First in 2020 in Mali, then Burkina Faso and now in Niger. Always invoking the powerlessness of their elected leaders to govern the country and to defeat the jihadists. “The political rhetoric wanted you to believe that everything is going well,” Niger’s coup leader Tchiani said on TV. “But the hard truth is one of countless deaths, displaced persons, humiliation and frustration.”

Read also: Coup in Niger pits West African leaders against each other



Experts question that reading. “Sometimes there is just one counteraction effect”, quoted The New York Times Issaka K. Souaré, researcher and author of a book on coups in West Africa: one coup ignites another. Yes, the threat in Niger is high with jihadists from Boko Haram crossing the border into Nigeria and groups affiliated with Al Qaeda and IS advancing from Mali and Burkina Faso. But where in the last two countries the number of deaths from terrorism continues to explode, especially since the coups d’état, in Niger right off.

Ordinary power play

While his military colleagues dismissed French troops and turned to Russian mercenaries or arming vigilantes, Bazoum took a different tack in Niger: a careful balance between military operations, dialogue with jihadists and help from the French and Americans in particular. Whoever handed in the weapons, he promised a reintegration into society. That seemed to have an effect, albeit at an early stage.

A more plausible reason for the coup therefore seems to be an ordinary power game. Bazoum is said to have been about to replace Tchiani as head of his presidential guard. Salifou Modi, the ‘number two’ of the coup in recent days visited the juntas in neighboring countries, until recently led the Nigerien army. In June, Bazoum sent him as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

“All we care about is… about [goed] promote governance to protect us from a coup,” Bazoum said in May against business magazine The Economists. But in the eyes of many Nigeriens, that was still the case. Corruption remains a problem and while the president is popular, his party is anything but. The PNDS won the elections after a coup in 2010 and then seized all power under Bazoum’s predecessor. Bazoum’s election in 2021 was therefore not undisputed – many saw the result as fraudulent – but it was also Niger’s first democratic transfer of power.

The president is now refusing to resign. “I am writing this as a hostage,” Bazoum begins on Friday an open letter in the American newspaper The Washington Post. In it he asks the Americans for help. “In the troubled Sahel, Niger is the last bastion of respect for human rights amid authoritarian movements that have taken over our neighbours. […] If the coup succeeds, it will have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the whole world.”

Read also: With a coup in Niger, Europe has almost no ally left in West Africa



Read also: Deadly attack on villagers draws escalation in Burkina Faso



Ultimatum

In recent days, the army leaders of eleven of the fifteen Ecowas countries (the regional partnership) met in the Nigerian capital Abuja to discuss a possible military intervention in Niger: the four others – Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Niger – have been their coups suspended. Nigeria’s coup plotters have been given until Sunday to free President Bazoum and restore his power. Coupleider Tchiani says he will not yield to the ‘threats’ and in turn threatens to strike back in the event of an invasion, supported by the juntas in Mali and Burkina Faso. The coup plotters also canceled the defense agreements with France on Thursday evening and suspended the broadcasts of the French radio and television channels RFI and France24 in Niger.