Democracy | In the Estonian elections, Ukraine has also received a lot of support

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ reform party is clearly winning the elections, according to polls. The support of Ekre, who is critical of arms aid, has slipped in recent moments.

In Estonia will be voted on Sunday not only for the new parliament but also for the country’s generous line in terms of supporting Ukraine.

A think tank Kiel Institute for the World Economy According to the report, Estonia has been the largest aid donor to Ukraine relative to GDP.

The most recent opinion polls based on this, the national-conservative Ekre party, which was critical of the arms aid directed to Ukraine, would remain at around 14 percent in support. The party has considered that Estonia should not weaken its relations with Russia by arming Ukraine.

The slide in Ekre’s support in opinion polls has been sudden, as in polls conducted after mid-February, the party’s support was at the same level as in the 2019 elections, i.e. at 18 percent.

Based on preliminary polls, the Prime Minister Kaja Kallasen however, the reform party would be the clear winner of the election and would get about 30 percent of the votes.

The popularity of Kallas and the reform party shot up soon after the war in Ukraine expanded a year ago. Before that, Kallas was not at all that popular as a prime minister, and Ekre briefly overtook the Reform Party as Estonia’s most popular party in polls.

Competition the mantle of the second largest party is tough, because the center party, which Kallas kicked out of the government last summer, has collected about 16 percent of the votes in the polls.

The surprise of the elections may be the liberal Eesti 200 party, which increased its support during the beginning of the year, and even surpassed Ekre in the latest support survey. Eesti 200 was a party of less than five percent in the 2019 elections.