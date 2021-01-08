The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi (LR), likes to drag his political opponents to court. David Nakache, Génération.s activist and candidate for the 2020 municipal elections on the list supported by the PCF and the IF led by Mireille Damiano, is once again paying the price. Monday, January 11, he was summoned to a trial for public insult brought against him by the municipal councilor of the Alpes-Maritimes. A tweet is at the origin of the case. “A last poll puts Estrosi in the lead, followed by Vardon and Governatori: a xenophobic mayor who has over-indebted the metropolis, an identity extremist and a businessman ready for the worst. Nice friends, voluntary servitude is not inevitable, vote @ vivanice2020 », wrote David Nakache on February 15, 2020, in the countryside.

Rather than respond in the field of democratic debate, Christian Estrosi has initiated proceedings. “It is not an insult but an observation, xenophobia is a social fact defined by hostility towards foreigners”, defends David Nakache, who quotes statements by the mayor, especially about Islam ( “Perfectly incompatible” (sic) with democracy). The activist denounces a “Judicialization of democratic debate”: “In his statements against the Roma in 2013, a senator, a city minister and a prime minister spoke of xenophobia. Associations have lodged a complaint for incitement to racial hatred or racial defamation, one of which is underway for his 2020 comments on the Chechen community. And yet, he does not file a complaint against any of them ”, he points out.

A first appeal trial

This is not the first judicial episode he has to face. On November 19, David Nakache was sentenced to a total penalty of 10,400 euros (including 5,000 euros in criminal fines) for defamation following another campaign tweet. In this post, he praised the qualities of his candidate “To put an end to clientelism and corruption in Nice”. If, during the hearing, he was able to explain “That he was not talking about Christian Estrosi as a corrupter but about the fact that the town hall did not fight enough against corruption”, referring in particular to the former aedile Jacques Médecin condemned for this (and whose name was attributed to a street in the city), this was not enough to convince the judge.

Not enough to lessen, however, the support for David Nakache. “We can only reaffirm our full support. Beyond a legal case, it is a question of working to bring to life the right to local political protest and the full citizenship of all ”, estimates Philippe Pellegrini, of the PCF of Nice. “We want to thank David Nakache for the reminder formulated during the municipal campaign of a local situation where the most essential rights, which affect security and life itself, are ignored by the public authorities”, adds LDH Paca. The activist, who claims to have “Still not received the reasoned judgment” , decided to appeal the decision.

In the meantime, as during this first trial, a gathering – “Symbolic”due to the Covid – is scheduled for Monday in court. “It’s a cause that goes beyond my personal case. If we cannot say that a discriminating or xenophobic policy is carried out at the municipal level, that can set a precedent for the whole of France ”, alert David Nakache.