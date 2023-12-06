The capital of Lebanon, specifically the Christian neighborhoods of Ashrafiyeh, have been considered safe havens for the LGBTIQ+ community. Unlike other countries in the Middle East region, the country of cedars has socially tolerated homosexuality and, although it is still considered illegal, the penalties are light. However, the attempt to pass a bill last summer to decriminalize homosexuality sparked a storm of criticism, both politically and religiously, as well as violent acts by radical groups against sexual minorities in Beirut.

The attempt to repeal Article 534, which provides for a sentence of up to one year in prison for anyone found guilty of “unnatural” relations, could have been “a step forward for democracy in Lebanon, but its strong objection returns to reflect that it is a disguised democracy,” laments Doumit Azzi, head of communications for the organization Helem, the first established in the Middle East in 2002, to protect the legal rights of the LGBTIQ+ community, in an interview with France 24. the Libano.

Doumat insists that the response was “disproportionate,” to the point that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah publicly stated in a speech and explicitly that all those people who had had relations with others from the same group should be “killed.” sex “even if it was only once.”

Nasrallah once again sowed the seed of hatred, but not only was the response violent among Hezbollah followers in the Shiite community, but also radical Christian groups such as the “Soldiers of God” undertook their own “crusade” against members of the community. LGBTIQ+ in Beirut. Christian extremists violently broke into a bar in Ashrafiyeh, where members of that group gather, and vandalized the premises at the end of August.

We have witnessed a continuous campaign of repression against the LGBTI community

The persecution of sexual minorities was also carried out on social networks with hate messages and the hashtag “sexual deviation.”

Hezbollah supporters attend leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s speech on the war between Israel and Hamas, on November 3, 2023 in Beirut. © Reuters/Mohamed Azakir

For Doumit, the first step of intolerance towards the LGBTIQ+ community was initiated by the acting Minister of the Interior, with the historic decision to prohibit celebrations and public events on International Gay Pride Day. Now, in the Helem offices, security has been redoubled and they have had to remove the organization’s badges and posters so that “it cannot be identified,” says the Queer activist.

“For more than a year, we have witnessed a continuous campaign of repression against the LGBTI community,” he warns.

“Disintegration of the Lebanese family”, the strong rhetoric of religious institutions

At another meeting last summer, to which interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati was invited, Maronite Patriarch Bchara al-Rai spoke of the “disintegration of the Lebanese family,” and warned against a “narrative wrapped in rhetoric of modernity.” , freedom and human rights, which contradicts religious and ethical principles”, in reference to homosexuality.

With Muslim and Christian religious institutions on the same page, the most radical acolytes continued their attacks against sexual minorities and on October 1, an angry crowd attacked a march organized in the center of Beirut by activists and members of the collective.

Insults, threats, throwing objects and physical attacks occurred in that demonstration, before security forces who limited themselves to acting against the activists who were being attacked in a police van to evacuate them. There was Alex, who was thrown to the ground by a mob while they kicked his face. In the beating he was injured, with a broken nasal septum and a split eyebrow.

I can’t stop wondering why they attacked me

His physical wounds have healed, but, on the other hand, the psychological ones will take time to heal.

Now, he feels in danger for being different. In an interview at his house, Alex shows us a video posted on social media in which one of the leaders of the group that beat him justifies his violent actions in the name of religion.

“I can’t stop wondering why they attacked me. What motivated them to have so much hatred towards us for being different. They pass this hate speech on to their children, making a more intransigent society,” confesses Alex.

File-Activists from the Lebanese LGBTQ+ community participate in a protest in front of the Hbeish police station in Beirut on May 15, 2016, demanding the release of four transsexual women and calling for the abolition of article 534 of the Lebanese Penal Code, which prohibits having sexual relations that “contradict the laws of nature.” © AFP/Anwar Amro

Leah is transgender. Five years ago she left her hometown and the weight of her family, to look for a place in Beirut where she felt safe and where she could express herself freely without being rejected or judged for being different.

He settled in the Christian neighborhood of Mar Mikhael, where the community is more socially open towards sexual minorities. But now she no longer feels safe here.

“I left far from my family and the circle in which I grew up because no one understood why I didn’t feel identified with the sex with which I was born,” she explains.

At Mar Mikhael, Leha felt good and safe, but I can’t say the same anymore. “In the last year, there have been systematic attacks at the political and religious level against the LGBTI community. “I’m afraid of walking alone on the street, even in my house,” she says.