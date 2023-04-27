Democracy | Helsinki’s top politicians: Figures hidden by the mayor were used in budget negotiations

Helsinki’s top politicians confirm that figures were used in the 2021 budget negotiations, the existence of which was denied by Mayor Juhana Vartiainen.

Helsinkin’s top politicians confirm that material was used as the basis for Helsinki’s political budget negotiations in 2021, the publication and existence of which the mayor Juhana Vartiainen (kok) refused.

HS reported yesterdaythat Vartiainen’s claim that the civil servant base was not used in the budget negotiations does not seem to be true.

In the story, Vartiainen again denied that the budget negotiations had been based on a civil servant presentation.

“I told the truth, there was no single official base for negotiations.”

He made the same claim already after the budget negotiations in 2021.

However, the politicians who were involved confirm that the material provided by the officials, similar to the budget proposal, was used in the negotiations.

The greens the chairman of the council group Reetta Vanhanen according to, in the fall of 2021, the basic budget proposal produced by the office holders was used in the political negotiations.

According to Vanhanen, the whole was “of the same type” as the budget presentations had been before Vartiainen’s term as mayor.

“But it wasn’t the mayor’s presentation,” says Vanhanen. Vartiainen has also appealed to this, and there will not be widespread disagreement about it.

In its recent decision, the Administrative Court stated that the set of documents in question corresponds to the budget in terms of headings and breakdowns. The 360-page document prepared by the office holders lists the City of Helsinki’s expenses, income, outlook and plans in detail

The difference was that when the autumn 2021 budget negotiations began, the political groups received, according to Vanhanen, “official material that was very much like a budget book.”

“But it was not the mayor’s presentation. It was unfinished, like a draft,” says Vanhanen.

In addition to the presentation of the office holder, the mayor’s presentation would also have included the fact that “he himself presents the whole and figures”, Vanhanen describes.

Vartiainen previously also referred to a “powerpoint presentation”, which is why the approximately 360-page budget template produced by the civil service would not have been a civil servant template.

Vanhanen says that there were certainly powerpoint presentations in the 2021 negotiations, but he no longer remembers them exactly.

“Next fall, I think the basic presentation of the budget should be published, at least prepared by the office holders,” says Vanhanen.

Eveliina Heinäluoma, chairperson of Helsinki Sdp’s council group.

Is it is difficult to suddenly recall the exact background material for the autumn 2021 budget negotiations, says the chairman of the Sdp’s council group Eveliina Heinäluoma.

“But we had more extensive civil servant material available than was available in the autumn 2022 negotiations,” says Heinäluoma.

However, according to Heinäluoma, the most important thing would be to “maintain the openness and transparency of budget processing”.

“On the other hand, we also understand that it is important to be able to hold confidential negotiations. “Openness still trumps all other values,” says Heinäluoma.

In Heinäluoma’s opinion, the most important thing now would be to discuss how to make the next autumn’s budget process open.

Mia Haglund, chairperson of the council group of the Left Alliance of Helsinki.

The Left Alliance Mia Haglund remembers that at the time of the negotiations there was an extensive calculation made by civil servants, which resembled the structure of previous budget books.

It wasn’t the only material, but Haglund no longer remembers the other shorter shows that were available as accurately.

So was it a civil servant base, which according to the mayor did not exist? Or a draft made by the office holders, as the mayor says.

“It’s already a bit of semantics. It was not a presentation made by the mayor, if that is what is meant by base. However, it was done during the job preparation and served as a starting point for the negotiations.”

Haglund would like to increase transparency in budget negotiations.

“I think it would be fruitful for such documents to be public.”

Vartiainen announced through his assistant that he would not comment on this issue.

Deputy Mayor Daniel Sazonov (kok) also remembers that different materials and calculations were used in the 2021 negotiations.

“I wouldn’t talk about a complete basis for negotiations, but there has been a basis preparation. In practice, it is necessary to do this in order to be able to make decisions about the budget,” says Sazonov.

The guard soon after his election as mayor, was forced into budget negotiations in 2021.

When this first budget of his term was prepared, the mayor’s budget proposal was not released to the public before the negotiations between the political groups, as is usually done.

HS made a request for information about the documents used as a basis for the budget negotiations. The guard refused to hand them over.

When HS asked Vartiainen about it in November 2021, Vartiainen stated that there is not even a basic proposal for the budget negotiations that can be handed over. At this point, the budget negotiations between the groups had already taken place.

The guard’s answer to HS was as follows verbatim:

“I honestly don’t know what they would hand over to you. There is no single civil servant base, but several.”

Helsinki in the spring of 2023, the administrative court ordered the city of Helsinki to re-process the request for information regarding the budget proposal made by HS. It found the decision to withhold illegal.

As a result of the administrative court’s decision, the city of Helsinki handed over the set of documents that were the subject of the information request to HS some time ago. The documents revealed that the budget negotiations contained a very similar body of information as in previous years.