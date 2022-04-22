If politicians do not sufficiently see the urgency of climate change, if they do not dare to take the far-reaching measures that are needed to drastically reduce emissions, if the system of elected representatives does not sufficiently involve citizens in those measures, then, Eva Rovers thinks, citizens to do it themselves.

In her book published this week Now it’s up to us the cultural historian argues for ‘climate citizens’ consultations’ in which citizens themselves make climate plans. Citizens’ deliberations are a form of democracy in which citizens who have been drawn by lot enter into dialogue with each other – ‘no debate, a dialogue’, writes Rovers (1978). “Together they form a good reflection of society,” she says in her Amsterdam apartment. “Together, they examine a complex social problem, in this case climate change, and make recommendations to politicians.”

Because the Netherlands must be adapted to achieve the climate goals, says Rovers. “This transition is disruptive, especially for residents. So their support is needed, and above all their ideas.” Despite this disruption, Rovers thinks, citizens feel the urgency of more ambitious climate policy much more strongly than politicians.

What does that show? For decades, citizens have been voting in majority for parties that exude little climate ambition.

“You wouldn’t say it right away, indeed, because you often see that people mainly turn against something. Against windmills. Against biomass plants. Against natural gas-free neighbourhoods. But civil deliberations allow people to think about the subject from different perspectives. Through the dialogue people appear to be able to go beyond their own prejudices, opinions or even self-interest. In practice, climate consultations always come up with solutions that go further than politicians dared to go or had thought that society would want to go. For example, by making airline tickets more expensive or reducing the speed limit.”

Local consultation evenings are already being organized about climate policy. Few people come to that. Do citizens want to participate?

“They want to, but have given up hope that it will be useful. They are often confronted much too late with plans that are almost finished. So no, of course people don’t come to that anymore. That is different from the fact that they do not want to participate in the discussion, that they cannot think along and participate in decision-making. But then you have to organize it in a different way.”

But the outcome is already certain during a climate consultation: more ambitious climate policy. Why participate if you don’t think what you say has any influence on the direction?

“It’s just a fact that we have to work really hard. There are international agreements that we must adhere to. It is therefore clear that we must become more sustainable, but how, citizens should have an influence on that. Moreover, during civil deliberations it often appears that people are shocked when they realize what is going on. As a result, they want to add a tooth rather than take it off.

“Whether citizens feel heard at a citizens’ meeting also depends strongly on what politicians do with the results, according to Rovers. They must make this clear in advance, regardless of the content of those results. “It went wrong there at the climate meeting in France. Very ambitious proposals came out, but the Senate subsequently rejected many of them.”

Is the problem institutional, as you outline? In fact, the attitude of politicians in particular seems to need to change: they should feel more urgency about the climate crisis and dare to take far-reaching measures.

Politicians should in any case trust citizens. They don’t do that enough right now. People are literally skipped on big decisions. Read the new coalition agreement, which states that from now on they really want to tackle major issues with society. How? Through increased cooperation with local authorities and implementing bodies. Point. Citizens are simply not mentioned. It’s such a blind spot, there’s a lot of mistrust there.”

If politicians are afraid of citizens and don’t trust them, why would they dare to hold a public consultation on such a major issue as climate change?

“Because it works, as examples from abroad show. It’s not a leap of faith. There are studies by the OECD and the Brenninkmeijer Commission on citizen consultations. We know how to do it. We are faced with an enormous climate challenge and with an enormously vulnerable democracy. Citizens’ deliberations can mean a huge improvement for both.”

Participating citizens are drawn by lot, not chosen. What then is democratic legitimacy?

“A civil deliberation does not replace representative democracy, but complements it. Moreover, you may wonder what the legitimacy is of elected politicians, especially with the low turnout in municipal elections. Many people, especially those with a practical education, no longer identify with elected politicians. People’s representatives are actually no longer representatives of the people. That creates distrust.

Citizens’ consultations use a weighted draw, which takes into account, for example, age, postal code area and education level. In this way, citizens drawn by lottery form a better reflection of society. That does not necessarily make them more legitimate, but it is perceived as legitimate by society if they think: there is someone like me.”

Why would a society accept far-reaching climate plans from a group of unelected citizens?

“Because research shows that people have more faith in people like them than in politicians. Half of the Dutch have the feeling that the government, politics, is not functioning properly. And that they themselves have no influence whatsoever on what happens in the country. When people see that there are people like them in such a civil deliberation, they trust those outcomes more. Moreover, civil deliberations reduce the conflict: it is based more on mutual trust and dialogue. That way you arrive at the best solution.”

Voters actually want conflict between parties, according to the National Voter Survey.

“And at the same time, there is a lot of research that says that people are very concerned about polarization and division in society.”

One need not exclude the other. Parliament or politics can be the place where social conflicts are pacified. But then the conflict has to be brought in.

“It does not appear to be the right model for developing adequate climate policy. We have known what is needed for fifty years, yet it is not happening.”

There is something technocratic about your proposal: by sucking the conflict out of politics, the best solution is achieved.

“It is not about taking the conflict out of politics, but about asking what is best served by society. From there you look for solutions. Citizens’ deliberations are not a magic bullet in the sense that they produce one solution that politicians never thought of. If you organize three citizens’ deliberations, it will not result in three identical recommendations.

Citizens’ consultations have already been organized in several European countries. In Ireland, for example, about same-sex marriage, in several places in Germany about corona policy and in Denmark, France and Scotland about climate policy. The Netherlands is lagging behind.”

Also read this interview: Tjeenk Willink: ‘Politics is not in a position to change on its own’



Isn’t that because the Netherlands has a relatively weak democracy? The ideas about popular sovereignty from the French Revolution never received explicit attention here, said Tjeenk Willink last year. There are fewer elected offices than in other countries.

“We leave politics entirely to politicians, we have handed over democracy. We’ve convinced ourselves that we can only exert influence in the voting booth or with our wallets. We outsource politics and thereby weaken democracy from within. But citizens can do so much more than they think themselves, and than politicians think. I try to show that with my book.”

Little has been done with the proposals for democratic renewal of the Remkes Committee, such as the elected formateur and a corrective binding referendum. Does politics want to change?

“I think the problem is now very acute. Politicians have also seen a dramatic decline in confidence in the past year. The fact that it is so much about a new management culture says something. There is definitely a need to structure decision-making differently. The tool is there. The need is there. We really have to do it now. Democracy has lost its citizens and it is high time to bring them back and show them what democracy is capable of.”

