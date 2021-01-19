This is the story of a measure presented as temporary but which never ends, each time further stifling the rule of law. The extension until June 1 of the state of health emergency must therefore be examined this Wednesday in the National Assembly. The text, beyond acting yet another extension of this device which gives the executive exceptional powers in terms of restriction of public and individual freedoms, opens the way to the permanent exception. Not only is the state of emergency period accompanied by a “transitional exit regime” from the system until September 30, but it is the very existence of the regime that is extended by the text. The law that established it on March 23 also made it obsolete from April 1, 2021. A deadline postponed to December 31. Or long months potentially under health emergency. On the benches of the Assembly, the cloaking of democracy on the pretext of crisis management is causing more and more teeth to cringe.

“The government must accept less verticality and rely on parliamentarians”, assures the Communist deputy Sébastien Jumel. When LR Damien Abad considers that “such a state of health emergency, so confiscatory of the rights of Parliament and over such a long period, is not admissible”. Even in the ranks of the majority, deputies militate at least for a “review clause”, or even – like deputy LaREM Sacha Houlié – for the abolition of the transitional regime.

“Monitor by all means”

“Parliament is weakened, and therefore the rule of law, which means that powers are in control of each other, is impaired during this state of emergency. Our freedoms are declining because our democracy is being put on hold, ”judges the president of the League for Human Rights, Malik Salemkour, in an interview with AFP. “One of the vicious effects of a state of emergency,” he adds, “is that it has created a habit that you could be watched by any means possible. “

In this regard, the government – faithful to the president’s objective of embodying order to seduce his right in the perspective of 2022 – did not wait to push the advantage. Decrees allowing the filing of opinions, bill against “separatism”, proposed law “comprehensive security” endorsed by the Ministry of the Interior … However, alerts are increasing: from the UN to the EU through the Defender of Rights (see our anthology), all sound the alarm bells as to the slippery slope on which Macronie is committing us.

————————————-

“The response of a modern democracy cannot be a permanent state of emergency”

Stéphane Peu, PCF deputy

“Everyone understands that certain exceptional situations require that the government be able to obtain, for a limited period, the means to act quickly when the crisis arises. But the use of the state of emergency regime, which should be the exception, is becoming the norm. Since 2015, the country has spent more time under a state of emergency than in the normal functioning of its institutions. It is a serious problem for our democracy. This mode of operation bypasses our institutions, and in particular Parliament, which is not in a position to fully play its role of monitoring and making proposals. However, we can clearly see that it was pressure from parliamentarians in particular that led the government to revise its orientations in the management of the crisis: this is how the masks, initially useless, have become essential. The same goes for the tests. And it is also under this pressure that the government had to step up on vaccines. The Covid crisis teaches us that to be effective, public policies need transparency. We must learn from it. Faced with the scale of the crises and the challenges that accumulate (ecological, social or health), the response of a modern democracy cannot be a permanent state of emergency, that is to say the choice of cut down on the means of law, transparency and collective deliberation. It is a real democratic challenge. »AS

—————————

Law “separatism”: “A runaway of power towards more repression”

Arié Alimi, lawyer and member of the Human Rights League

“The bill“ consolidating republican principles ”testifies to a desire to take back control of associations and public society by power. This text also says that the government has decided to further fracture society by stigmatizing Muslims. He exploited the law of 1905 on secularism. However, this is one of the pillars of the Republic. More than a law of cohesion, it is a law of social fracture. There was even an amendment which wanted to prohibit any ostentatious sign, in the public sphere, for minors under penalty of one year of imprisonment. That is to say, forbid them to wear either a kippah, a veil or a cross. It is a rush of public power to move towards more repression: there is an obstacle to exercising a cult. Since 1905, we have been in a Republic where one can believe or not believe. This is what they want to change. They want to transform the Republic for ideological purposes to create a submissive Republic, and not for emancipation. But this is part of a global context, a regulatory and legal mesh as well as practices. I have never seen so many people prevented from entering the demonstration. Their will is to prevent the exercise of a social and democratic protest. As François Sureau says, the state’s natural tendency is to restrict freedoms a little more every day. Lately, there has been an acceleration in the restriction of freedoms to facilitate the governance of the population in a time of contestation due to precariousness. “

—————————

File: “It’s like being in Minority Report”

Muriel Ressiguier, FI deputy

“Today, one can be filed for political, philosophical, trade union or religious opinions without there being any action contrary to the law nor the filter of the judicial power. It feels like Minority Report, where people are imprisoned for what they think they intend to do. All these technologies used in the service of mass surveillance are not working. I alert because, in addition to being worrying, it is ineffective. And laws already exist. In the case of the fight against terrorism, it is not because we have a certain religious practice that we will commit acts contrary to the law. What worries me is that a growing part of the population is integrating being under surveillance. This poses a question: what is the private sphere left to individuals? Depending on who is the head of state, this file could be intended for repression. Over the past three years, the files have been filled in more extensively than before, especially during the yellow vests movement. This means that the state considers that the demonstrators and the political opposition are no longer elements that must be taken into account in the democratic game. Mistrust of institutions is responded to with repression. But the share of data subjects must question. The method is also problematic. Rather than authorizing the registration by decree, it would be necessary to consult the Parliament, even the population. Filing people for opinions reminds us of dark times in our history. “EM

—————————

Comprehensive security law: “A break with the republican police”

Anthony Caillé, national secretary of the CGT Interior-Police

“In an authentic Republic and democracy, it is normal for citizens and journalists to be able to film the police forces freely. If this right were to disappear, it is obvious that abuses could develop without restraint, without scrutiny and without citizen control, especially in a context where the police suffer from a lack of human and material resources. It also suffers from the directives of an ultraliberal government which opposes all forms of protest. Previously, state violence and police violence mainly targeted disadvantaged neighborhoods. Today, the sphere has widened since yellow vests, environmental activists, healthcare workers are also facing this situation. The executive tries to criminalize the very idea of ​​demonstrating, to register in the collective unconscious that it is not normal to march. Therefore, the right to film a police force whose mission is to demonstrate probity and exemplarity is more necessary than ever. But the global security law goes further: it wants to generalize the use of drones in a logic of identification of citizens who question, especially when we see how the thugs are managed … Finally, this law aims to transfer police missions in the private sector, without the guarantees and skills linked to the civil service statute. It breaks with a republican police force for all. It is very dangerous, just like the development of municipal police forces to the detriment of the national one, which explodes the equality of services and rights between territories and citizens. »AR

————————-