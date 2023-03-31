Democracy | Election campaigning begins in Turkey – campaigning is hoped to be curbed due to the earthquake victims

The opposition has a historic opportunity to oust a sitting president.

in Turkey election campaigning for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections officially begins today.

So far, in almost all recent opinion polls, the opposition’s presidential candidate has been in the lead Kemal Kılıçdaroğluwhich belongs to the Republican People’s Party.

The opposition has a historic opportunity to oust a sitting president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his AK party in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, for the first time in over twenty years.

The devastating earthquake that shocked Turkey in February is also reflected in the elections. President Erdoğan has called for moderate campaigning and to avoid, for example, playing election music in the streets to honor the victims.

The earthquake killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey, and several cities suffered enormous damage.