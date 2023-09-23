Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/23/2023 – 18:39

Bolsonaro supporters who sign non-criminal prosecution agreements with the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to end the January 8th criminal actions will have to attend a course on democracy.

There will be four face-to-face classes, lasting three hours each, with the theme ‘Democracy, Rule of Law and Coup d’Etat’. The Higher School of the Public Ministry of the Union was responsible for the content.

“The objective of including the clause as part of the agreements is to guarantee the pedagogical aspect of the measure, in addition to contributing to the process of consolidating the Democratic Rule of Law”, states the PGR.

The course was inspired by the sentence of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights when judging Brazil for the actions of military personnel in the Araguaia Guerrilla.

In 2010, the international court imposed the creation of a permanent human rights education program within the Armed Forces.

Peasants and militants of the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) were arrested and tortured in Army operations, between 1972 and 1975, the height of the military dictatorship, to eradicate the Araguaia Guerrilla.

Data from the National Truth Commission concluded that 70 people were killed or remain missing as a result of the repression.

Non-criminal prosecution agreements are only available to those responsible for crimes of medium offensive potential, that is, to those who had secondary participation in the acts of January 8th. The vandals who invaded and vandalized the buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes will not have this right.

The PGR states that, to date, 301 defendants have expressed interest in signing the agreement. Proposals are being sent by email.

See the conditions proposed by the PGR:

Completion of 300 hours of community service or in public entities;

Payment of a fine calculated based on each defendant’s income;

In-person participation in the course on democracy;

Do not use open social networks until you have finished complying with the clauses.

It was Minister Alexandre de Moraes who authorized the PGR to negotiate agreements with some of the defendants in the coup acts. He responded to a request from the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB). Deputy Attorney General Carlos Frederico Santos, who coordinates the January 8 investigations, gave approval for the negotiations.

The first three were sentenced by the STF last week to sentences ranging between 14 and 17 years in prison, in addition to the joint obligation, with all those convicted in the case, to pay compensation for collective moral damages in the amount of R$30 million. The next trials are scheduled for next week, now in the Court’s virtual plenary session.