Democracy | Citizen initiatives are popular, but their processing times are long – Sitra demands a change

Parliament should promise citizens’ initiatives a certain processing time, says Sitra’s Veera Heinonen.

Because citizens’ initiatives are so popular, they should be handled with better quality, says Finland’s independence celebration fund Sitra.

Citizen initiatives have been possible for ten years, and they have become a popular means of influence. During this entire period, more than 1,400 citizens’ initiatives have been launched, of which 65 initiatives have received at least 50,000 signatures. The amount is required for the initiative to advance to parliament.

The names have been collected almost immediately. However, the road to initiatives slows down in Parliament. Based on the information gathered by Sitra, their average processing time in parliament has been about 15 months.

Parliament does not have time to finish processing some of the initiatives at all. At the end of this parliamentary term, about ten such citizen initiatives will expire. They will not be transferred to the next parliament after the elections.

“It can be quite frustrating. If you consider that they are seriously considered and considered entities and that time and effort have been spent on them”, says the head of the Democracy and participation theme Veera Heinonen From Sitra.

Heinonen in my opinion, the parliament should promise the citizens a timetable and a certain process by which citizens’ initiatives are processed. At the moment, their progress is entirely based on the parliament’s own discretion.

Heinonen refers to Estonia and the EU, where citizens’ initiatives are promised an official response within six months. In Estonia, you can also see the progress of the initiative and the response, for example, on the Rahvagatus online service.

“It’s not necessarily always a legal proposal, but it can be a related report, strategy process or regulation”, describes Heinonen and hopes for something similar in Finland.

Of course, the answer can also be negative. MPs elected by Finns may prefer to promote other issues or oppose a citizens’ initiative, even if the initiative has collected 50,000 names.

Of all citizens’ initiatives, seven have been approved in the parliament, i.e. only a small part. Even Sitraka does not necessarily hope for a change in this part, but calls for a better process.

Sitra would like to increase interaction between decision-makers and creators of citizens’ initiatives. Even now, parliamentary committees can hear the authors of citizens’ initiatives if they wish, but Heinonen would like to make it mandatory for the parties to meet. This is the case in Estonia and the EU.

Zither is also concerned about the participation of young people and would like to lower the age limit for citizens’ initiatives to 15 or 16 years. In the past, Sitra has also supported lowering the voting age.

According to Heinonen, today’s young people are more politically focused on phenomena, such as climate change or equality, instead of parties. Citizen initiatives are often related to phenomena in exactly this way.

“It is often too easily said that young people are not interested. Yes, they are interested, but in a different way.”

All of Sitra’s proposals would continue to encourage people to participate. According to Heinonen, it is important in a democracy what kind of image the decision-making creates.

“How seriously are citizens’ concerns and perspectives taken. If the impression is that citizens’ initiatives are looked down upon, for example, over the government’s proposals or the MPs’ own initiatives, it is not necessarily conducive to arousing trust or enthusiasm to participate.”