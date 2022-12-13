Democracy | Brazil’s future president Lula broke down in tears at the ratification ceremony

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was previously the president of Brazil from 2003 to 2010.

of Brazil voted in as the next president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva broke down in tears Monday at a ceremony to ratify his election. On January 1, Lula begins his third term as president of Brazil.

Lula gave an emotional speech after receiving the diploma confirming his victory in the presidential election. The former metal worker praised the courage of the Brazilian people to present a diploma to a person who has been repeatedly attacked for not having a university degree.

Lula defeated his opponent, the previous president Jair Bolsonaro with a narrow majority of 50.9–49.1 percent.

Lula described Monday’s ceremony as a victory for democracy. Bolsonaro has previously attacked Brazil’s electoral system and encouraged his supporters to protest the election result.

“This is a celebration of real democracy. Rarely in our country has democracy been so threatened and rarely has the will of the people been tested so much. They have had to overcome many obstacles to be heard.”

Brazil’s highest electoral authority, a judge Alexandre de Moraes praised Brazil’s electoral authorities for ensuring democratic stability.

Lula’s election to a third presidential term is a significant turning point in his career. He served two terms as president from 2003 to 2010 and was the most popular leader in Brazil’s modern history when he left.

Since he was jailed for 18 months on controversial corruption charges related to an investigation into Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petrobras. Lula has pleaded not guilty and was released in November 2019.

Lula’s presidential candidacy was accepted this year when the Brazilian Supreme Court overturned Lula’s conviction. The Supreme Court found the judge in the case that led to the verdict Sergio Moron to have been biased. In 2019–2020, Morosta was the minister of justice in Bolsonaro’s government.