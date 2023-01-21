Democracy | Brazilian Defense Minister: The armed forces were not directly involved in the January riot

According to Jose Mucio, members of the armed forces who may have participated in the riot will be punished and they will answer the charges as ordinary citizens.

of Brazil Minister of Defense Jose Mucion according to the country’s armed forces were not directly involved in the riot in the country’s capital, when the outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro supporters attacked the country’s government buildings.

Mucio spoke to reporters after meeting the current president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the chiefs of the army, navy and air force.

Lula had said shortly after the events that he suspected that the rioters had probably received insider help and hinted at the involvement of the security forces in the events. Lula has since dismissed more than 50 soldiers from his own security forces.

Thousands of Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the country’s government buildings two weeks ago. More than 2,000 people have since been arrested.