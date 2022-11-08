He wants to turn the march for the INE into a march against him. Florestan.

Today the most important elections of modern times are taking place in the United States that will define the future of its democracy and of many more.

The referent was given by President Joe Biden when he declared: We are facing one of those turning points that occurs every three, four or five generations. We all know within ourselves that our democracy is in danger.

And if America’s democracy is in danger, ours must be assessed and reviewed.

Americans today elect the 435 members of the House of Representatives, 34 of the hundred senators and 36 governors, of these, the four from the border area, California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, despite which, here goes of unnoticed.

Everything indicates that the Democrats, due to the timely punitive vote of the intermediate elections and the economic situation, will lose the majority in the lower house and the delicate one they have in the upper house, only for the seat of the vice president, because legislatively they are 50-50 .

In Mexico, because we are embedded in our circle of bitterness and polarization, we have not looked to the north, but today’s result will alter, more than the balances, which have never existed due to the dramatically asymmetric neighborhood, the relationship, which all the presidents qualify as special, a treatment that always depends on the personal style of the president of the United States and his interests, Democrats and Republicans alike.

In short, while a large part of the future is defined today in the United States, here, let’s keep looking at our navel until the madrazos arrive.

PATCHWORK

1. HIT.- Due to a blockage, the Chamber of Deputies canceled the session and the commissions remotely ruled on the 2023 expenditure budget initiative as López Obrador likes, without touching a comma. Thus, the plenary will approve his project, intact;

2. ANGER.- It seemed not, but yes. Speaking of Sunday’s march against the president’s political reform, it is political because it goes far beyond the INE, López Obrador thus disqualified his conveners: thieves, classists, hypocrites, achichincles, clueless, racists, aspirationists, fifis, spokesmen. The insult always insults the one who insults, especially if it is the President of the Republic who, due to his position, magnifies the offense, the grievance; Y

3. DECEPTION.– The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, by Ernestina Godoy, cannot use deception as a tool in its communication policy, and want to tease others in such a crude way. Ariadna’s is an extraordinary case in which the one who assumed control was Claudia Sheinbaum as we had never seen her, pointing out, denouncing, testing. After her, the Godoy thing was superfluous, but the axis of the case that reaches the Morelos prosecutor’s office and to see how far was believed.

See you tomorrow, but in private.