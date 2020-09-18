It was one of Emmanuel Macron’s promises to the yellow vests: to reform the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (Cese). The announced objective was high: to build a “forum of our Republic” to make it the “chamber of the future”. Unfortunately, the bill adopted Thursday in the National Assembly by 32 votes to 4 is far from the language of the government. The Minister of Relations with Parliament, Marc Fesneau, praised a text supposedly “rekindle democratic debate“By allowing the Cese to”embody the living movement of French societyHis words ring hollow. Firstly because this reform plans to reduce by a third the number of members of the Cese, which will go from 233 to 175. A drastic reduction incompatible with an improvement in the work of this assembly, which sits at the Palais d’Iéna, in Paris.

“An abyss separates this text from the democratic crisis we are going through. It is beside the stakes and will not be able to provide the slightest answer, ”regretted PCF deputy Stéphane Peu, who denounces the use of a“ cosmetic text ”on a problem that is nevertheless major. This reform testifies to “pretenses and the hypocrisy with which this majority pretends to listen to the citizens in order to better ignore their demands», Also castigates the elected FI Danièle Obono. But what does the text contain? First, the possibility of entering the Cese as soon as a petition reaches 150,000 signatures, against 500,000 previously. It will also be allowed to bring your initials from the age of 16, and no longer from 18 years. “It’s a strong message to young people», Appreciated the Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti. The limit blocking any transmission of petitions as long as the citizens gathered do not come from at least thirty different departments has also been dropped.

Regarding its composition, the Cese will continue to be made up of social, union, association, environmental and entrepreneurial players. It will be able to receive the assistance of citizens drawn by lot during certain consultations. Finally, if the government plans to stop appointing 70 of its members itself, nothing has been planned to maintain the representation of citizens and overseas territories. “You have chosen to continue in the process of erasing and invisibilizing Overseas Territories“, Indignant the Guyanese Gabriel Serville, member of the GDR group, for whom this reform will remain”a chance to seize that we let escape“. “How can we believe that this body will be able to meet the immense challenges to come with fewer advisers, fewer skills and above all less diversity?», He asks.

Very surprisingly, this reform also provides that any consultation of the Cese on a bill dealing with economic, social and environmental issues dispenses the Government from carrying out further consultations. “The executive avoids those which could be unfavorable to him!», Accuses Danièle Obono, who sees in this text a simple«parliamentary ripolinage allowing Jupiter to adorn itself with a democratic guarantee to the detriment of the Cese“. Regarding the promises of Emmanuel Macron to the yellow vests, the rebellious recalls that that of allowing the triggering of a referendum of shared initiative from a million signatures was “thrown into oblivion“. “As for the proposals of the Citizens’ Convention for the Climate, such as the moratorium on 5G, the renegotiation of CETA, the 4% tax on dividends or even the strengthening of the opinions of the Cese, all of this has been put on the shelf!», She retorts again.

Faced with the apparent satisfaction of the LaREM deputies, the deputy LR Philippe Gosselin launched that “we are here with constant constitutional right, it is not about the big evening“, When the elected LR Bertrand Pancher judges that” the renovation of our democratic life is very pale here “. “Faced with the deep democratic crisis we are going through, the audacity would be to break with a breathless Elyos monarchy, and to strengthen the powers of Parliament by putting the citizen and the will of the sovereign people at the heart of our institutions.», Finally insisted Stéphane Peu.