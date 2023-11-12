Democracy | A new way of influencing can be born alongside the Parliament – an ambitious experiment was conducted in Helsinki over the weekend

The citizens’ parliament, chosen by random sampling, considered drug policy and the price of fuel. According to the researcher, Finns need new ways to influence alongside the parties.

12.11. 15:57 | Updated 12.11. 20:08

Gabble begins to rise in the meeting hall, when the themes for Sunday are clear. Is there a need for a law in Finland that would ensure reasonable fuel prices?

And should the diesel tax, i.e. the power tax for diesel cars, be removed?

A scientific experiment is underway, Finland’s first citizens’ parliament, which considers the reasonableness of citizens’ initiatives regarding fuels submitted to the parliament. In the large hall, 200 participants sit at round tables of ten, ready to start.

They have ended up in Pasila in November by random sampling. In September, an invitation went out to 30,000 Finns, of which more than 2,300 wanted to join.

From among them, the researchers selected a final group of 650 participants, ensuring representativeness. There are people of all ages from every constituency – including Finns whose mother tongue is neither Finnish nor Swedish.

The participants of the citizens’ parliament were divided into small group tables of ten people.

450 of them had a small group discussion via Zoom online a week ago, and the rest are now here face to face.

The background of the experiment is Åbo Akademi, the parliament, the University of Tampere, Sitra and Stanford University.

On Saturday the participants spent the whole day thinking about the Finnish drug policy. Parliament has received a citizen’s initiative on controlled drug use rooms, and an initiative to legalize cannabis is also about to be considered.

The Citizens’ Parliament first visits the tables on the topics of discussion and formulates questions for the experts who come to the front of the hall to be heard. In the afternoon, the discussion is drawn together, and based on the summary, the researchers write a report for the parliamentary committees dealing with citizens’ initiatives.

Each table has an external moderator who tries to make sure that the conversation flows and no one becomes completely silent or begins to dominate the conversation alone. The participants received instructions in advance that emphasize respect for others both in speech and body language.

State doctrine the professors Kimmo Grönlund from Åbo Akademi and Kaisa Herne The University of Tampere has planned a practical run of the parliament.

Political science professors Kimmo Grönlund from Åbo Akademi and Kaisa Herne from the University of Tampere planned the practical implementation of the citizens’ parliament.

“It would be good if citizens had the opportunity to participate even between elections. Citizens make a lot of citizens’ initiatives, but only a small part of them end up as legislation. That’s why we thought of a process that could support the parliament in handling initiatives,” says Herne.

Citizens’ initiatives have been possible in Finland since 2012. A total of 72 initiatives have received at least 50,000 signatures and advanced to parliament, and seven of them have been approved as is or amended.

Where the effort of the citizens’ parliament is needed when the people have already elected 200 representatives to the parliament to decide?

“Finnish democracy needs a new way of participation,” Grönlund says.

“Electoral democracy is fine in Finland, but we know that traditional party-based influence has pretty much come to an end. People are politically aware and competent, but they don’t want to influence through parties. That’s why new ways are needed.”

It is not yet known whether a permanent practice will emerge based on the experiment. It depends, among other things, on how the parliament assesses the benefits.

According to the researchers, the citizens’ parliament would be suitable for handling other bills than just citizens’ initiatives.

In Grönlund’s opinion, NATO membership would have suited the citizens’ thinking perfectly, but Herne does not agree. He estimates that not all background information in security policy could be told to the participants.

Researchers after the test, they can compare which works better, the online parliament or the face-to-face discussion.

At least the online parliament will be cheaper. All participants received a reward of 200 euros for their participation, and those who came to Pasila were also reimbursed for travel expenses and a hotel night.

Tuulia Möykymäki, 19, would have participated in the citizens’ parliament even without compensation. Möykkymäki, who is studying to become a mother tongue teacher in Jyväskylä, was thinking with his desk on Sunday about, among other things, how the state could support people in making environmentally friendly choices.

“This is a really good way to hear the thoughts of a wider crowd, because a relatively small part of Finns sit in the parliament.”

Möykkymäki says that he has just signed a citizens’ initiative on pregnancy discrimination. In his opinion, initiatives are also a good way to influence, because they show politicians which topics are important to people.

High school attending the last grade Onni-Lenni Vasunta, 18, came to the citizens’ parliament from Suomussalmi, Kainu. Not all members of the citizens’ parliament wanted to be interviewed by the media, and Möykkymäki, who is active in the coalition, and Vasunta, who is influential among basic Finnish youth, were interviewed by HS.

“I received an e-mail about this, and I immediately felt like I was going along,” says Vasunta.

“The discussions have gone really well. We immediately became a tight-knit group, we have our own inside flaps, and in a small group even the quieter ones dare to open their mouths.”

Vasunta thought it was important to be able to bring out the perspective of the people living in remote areas at her table as well.

“We don’t have functioning public transport, but you have to use a car every day, and it has to be profitable to go to work even 50 kilometers away.”

Read more: Citizen initiatives are popular, but their processing times are long – Sitra demands a change

Read more: 600 Finns will be able to participate in the citizens’ parliament, invitations have already been sent

Correction 12.11. at 20:08: The interviewee’s name is Onni-Lenni Vasunta, not Vasunto.