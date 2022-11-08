Democracy | A “big” announcement from Donald Trump next Tuesday

There has already been unconfirmed information about the former president’s registration as a candidate for the presidential election.

of the United States former president Donald Trump said at a campaign event in Ohio that he would make a “big” announcement next Tuesday. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

Trump said he would make the announcement at his home in Florida, but did not elaborate further.

There has already been unconfirmed information about the former president’s possible registration as a candidate for the presidential election. For example, last week Axios media reported, citing sources inside Trump, that the nomination would be announced next Monday.

On Monday Trump caused The Washington Post – newspaper, there was confusion in the Republican Party when he threatened to announce his candidacy during Tuesday’s election. According to sources who spoke to the newspaper, Trump would have announced his candidacy at a campaign event organized in Ohio on Tuesday.

According to WaPo, the scandal with the nomination announcement caused the party’s leadership to contact Trump’s team. Some of Trump’s advisers wanted Trump to announce his candidacy on Tuesday, while others wanted to talk him out of it.