China’s economy is recovering as the coronavirus pandemic is not over. First sick country, first country almost cured, first country to restart its economy on the hats of wheels. Global growth depends on China. In April, it was once again the world’s factory, selling its masks, medical equipment, but also electronic products. China’s trade surplus is unprecedented in 2020.

“The challenge for France and the EU is to show China in particular that this liberal democratic regime, with its freedom of speech, can and will succeed in having more technological success, more creativity and more jobs, growth and well-being for our people. This is the French and European challenge of the 21st century “, commented on Tuesday February 2 on franceinfo the minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery, Bruno Le Maire, who publishes his provisional memoirs at Gallimard editions entitled The Angel and the Beast.

