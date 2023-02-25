Home page politics

From: Marcus Mäckler, Leonie Hudelmaier

Split

After Corona and the energy crisis, the arms deliveries to Kiev are now bringing the political extremes together. In Berlin, Wagenknecht leftists could demonstrate with Höcke rights on Saturday. The signal for a new alliance?

Munich – The man at the microphone can’t get himself together anymore. “We need the great transverse front for peace,” he says. It must range from Höcke to Wagenknecht, i.e. from the far right to the far left. Then, Jürgen Elsässer exclaims, it’s just “Germany united fatherland”. And the audience at last Saturday’s rally against the Munich Security Conference, some armed with “Ami go home” placards, erupted in cheers.

Elsässer is editor-in-chief of the right-wing extremist magazine “Compact”. Radicals like him dream of political alliances with left-wing forces; they see the time has come. Alsatian, who used to be a leftist himself, has already chosen a figurehead: Sahra Wagenknecht. In December he even put it on the cover of his battle journal. “The best chancellor,” it said. “A candidate for left and right.”

“The Best Chancellor” – How does Wagenknecht support the right?

It’s not as if Wagenknecht approves of that. But she also does not resist the appropriation. In the protest against Germany’s Ukraine policy, things that don’t really belong together seem to come together.

Sarah Wagenknecht during an election campaign rally in Bonn. © IMAGO / Rainer Unkel

Alsatian has been drumming for days to participate in Wagenknecht’s Berlin “peace demo”. Before that, AfD boss Tino Chrupalla warmed to the controversial “Manifesto for Peace” that the left-wing politician wrote with Alice Schwarzer. Party lines, Chrupalla writes, shouldn’t play a role. When asked if people like him were welcome at all, Wagenknecht told Der Spiegel that “everyone with an honest heart for peace and for negotiations” is welcome. Her husband Oskar Lafontaine says in an interview that at the rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate there will be “no attitude test” and nobody will be asked for their party membership. demarcation to the right? none.

Arms deliveries to Kiev bring the political extremes together

This has occasionally led to protests: The political scientist Johannes Varwick, for example, one of the 69 first signers of the manifesto, withdrew his signature to the right because of the lack of distance. Wagenknecht’s party does not support her call either. It is difficult for the left that “Sahra Wagenknecht, as a highly controversial personality within her own party, with left-wing conservative and nationalist positions, also serves right-wing positions,” explains Gesine Höltmann, a social scientist from the Center for Civil Society Research.

Comrades or Opponents? From left: Left leader Janine Wissler, parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch, Sarah Wagenknecht and former parliamentary group leader Bernd Riexinger. © Imago

It’s quite possible that it doesn’t particularly bother you. The rumor has been around for a while that Wagenknecht will soon be founding a new party, a kind of cross-camp gathering place for the dissatisfied. The Berlin rally would therefore be a kind of test run: How many people can you gather behind you? 10,000 participants have registered, but Wagenknecht expects “many thousands” more. This could be an incentive for founding a party. With whom Wagenknecht actually positions itself there in solidarity, is at the same time “an important indication of their own positioning and decisive for further development within the Left Party,” says Höltmann.

AfD voters in particular could migrate to the new Wagenknecht party

In the AfD, a Wagenknecht party is primarily concerned about votes. In October, AfD chairwoman Alice Weidel said that the left-wing politician was very popular with “large parts of our constituency”. There was “a certain amount of competition”. The state board of Saxony-Anhalt warned in an email to its members about Wagenknecht: Even if their statements “sound as if they came from the AfD”, it must be made clearer that “anyone who wants this policy must vote for the AfD”. quoted the “mirror” from the mail. Probably also to position the AfD accordingly, Chrupalla and representatives of the AfD have announced that they will not take part in their demo.

It is the skepticism towards the USA, but also the sympathy for Russia, in which left and right camps often meet – and that’s where Wagenknecht tries to start. According to surveys, “a ‘List Sahra Wagenknecht’ would have a certain potential for voters, especially in the East,” says Höltmann. Among them, current voters from the AfD and the left are most strongly represented.