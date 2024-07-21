Home page World

Press Split

Another demonstration against the excesses of mass tourism is planned for Mallorca on Sunday. © Paco Freire/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Spain is attracting more and more foreign tourists. Economically it is a cash cow, but locals are becoming a little claustrophobic. Resistance is growing.

Palma – On Mallorca, the most popular holiday island for Germans, locals want to demonstrate again against the excesses of mass tourism. The organization “Less Tourism, More Life” called for the protest in the island’s capital Palma. Rallies are also planned on other Balearic islands. This is already the third demonstration of this kind on the island this year.

Most recently, eight weeks ago, around 10,000 people took to the streets in Palma under the slogan “Let’s say basta!” and “Mallorca is not for sale!”, according to police. The organizers spoke of 25,000 participants. Discontent is also growing in other Spanish tourist metropolises such as Barcelona and Malaga, as well as on the Canary Islands.

Don’t saw off the branch you’re sitting on

Tourism is vital for Mallorca’s survival. The industry accounts for 45 percent of the island’s economic output. And the tourism industry warns against sawing off the branch that many are sitting on.

But the protesters complain that only a minority benefits, while the vast majority get low-paying jobs in the tourism industry that are not enough to pay for increasingly expensive housing. In addition, traffic jams, noise and dirt are getting on the nerves of the islanders.

Tourists and anyone who was mistaken for tourists were given a free and uninvited chance to cool down. © Lorena Sopêna/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Even on the mainland, some people have had enough of the tourism boom

At the beginning of the month, several thousand demonstrators in the Mediterranean metropolis of Barcelona called for restrictions on the tourism industry in light of the ever-increasing cost of accommodation and living there. Guests in restaurants that are particularly popular with holidaymakers were sprayed with water pistols. “Tourists go home. You are not welcome” was written on the signs carried in Barcelona. Or: “Reduce tourism now!”

In recent weeks and months, there have also been similar demonstrations in Malaga and the Canary Islands. Many locals are annoyed not only by the cost of living, but also by the environmental impact, traffic jams, general overcrowding, water shortages, and the overloading of the health sector and waste disposal due to the increasing number of visitors.

Full beaches, full bars, full coffers. But some Spaniards are getting fed up with tourism. They want to demonstrate again on Mallorca on Sunday. © Clara Margais/dpa

91 million foreign visitors expected this year

By the end of May, 33.2 million foreign tourists had already been counted in the country with a population of almost 48 million. Estimates suggest that by the end of the year there could be 91 million holidaymakers, bringing around 125 billion euros into the Spanish coffers. The boom in tourism is currently giving Spain significantly better economic data than Germany, for example. dpa