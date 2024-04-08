During the 90's, many spent their afternoons watching animated series Nickelodeon where they stand out SpongeBob, Rocket Power, Hey Arnoldamong others that have made space through time, and the one that would have shone the most among all of them is neither more nor less than Rugrats. With the latter, attempts have been made to return it to relevance, which is why there was a three-dimensional reboot and a video game is just about to be launched that will make many return to the stage of 2D platformers.

So that fans can decide whether or not to buy the video game, a playable demo has recently been announced that users can try from now on, but there is one detail about it, and that is that it is not available for all platforms, leaving consoles specifically ruled out. So the only way to access it is through Steameither from the computer or also for players who have the laptop called Steam Deck.

Here is the description of Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland:

Everyone's favorite babies are back in action! When Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil see a commercial for the new Reptar video game, they pretend to be in their own video game. Through the power of imagination, babies transform Tommy's house into a video game world full of action, excitement and adventure. Switch between beautiful 8-bit and HD artwork, select your favorite baby, and play solo or co-op in Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, a neo-retro platformer, featuring a unique co-op design, where kids and parents must keep up. joined. gain!

Remember that this game will be released at some point in April 2024.

Via: Steam

Editor's note: It is a good way to return nostalgia to many, because to begin with it is the Rugrats franchise and then it is a two-dimensional game. We will have to wait to see if the gameplay is worth it, or if it is a disappointment to try to revive the baby saga.