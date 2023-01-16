In addition to offering a library made up of PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games, the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription also allows us to access various demos. Thus, to coincide with the premiere of the series of The Last of Us, you can play the first hours of The Last of Us Part II on PS5 for free.

Right now, all PlayStation Plus Premium users can now download a two-hour demo of The Last of Us Part II on PS5. In this way, you will not only be able to reach the events of the first chapter, but you will also experience a little of what we will see in the next week on HBO.

Together with this demo, we remind you that The Last of Us Remastered is available, in its entirety, in the PlayStation Plus Collection. However, the remake for the PS5 has a series of visual improvements, as well as the use of 3D Audio and adaptive triggers. No matter which version you choose, the story will be the same.

If you have a PS5, the best way to play The Last of Us it is with the remake that arrived last year. While many may not agree with these visual enhancements, this is without a doubt the ultimate way to experience Joel and Ellie’s journey.

Via: VGC