Thousands of corona skeptics want to take to the streets in Berlin on Saturday. Is the movement radicalizing?

Michael Ballweg, the leader of the coronavirus from the hotspot Stuttgart, shows his luggage in a video: backpack, megaphone, umbrella. But also: tent, sleeping bag, tin cans, toilet paper and eleven books. “We will certainly have time to read a little when we are in Berlin for 14 days.”

That the Berlin Senator for the Interior, Andreas Geisel, banned Ballweg’s demo in the capital on Wednesday, with a great response? The 45-year-old software developer doesn’t care. The demo will continue to be organized normally, Ballweg explains on the phone. “We are very relaxed.” The ban will be overturned in court, if necessary in the Federal Constitutional Court. And even if he doesn’t, he’ll take to the streets. And “of course” stick to the also forbidden 14-day protest camp for which he packed his things. “We stand up for freedom and self-determination.”

It is an uncertain Saturday that Berlin faces. Not only Ballweg, but also other opponents of the corona measures mobilized for a large demonstration in the capital. More than 22,000 participants were registered. The “Festival for Freedom and Peace”, organized by Ballweg’s initiative “lateral thinking 711” from Stuttgart, should be a new highlight. The Berlin assembly authority, however, took a stand. The reason: During the first large-scale elevator four weeks ago, the protesters ignored the requirements en masse, kept no distance and wore no masks.

On Friday afternoon, the Berlin administrative court overturned the ban: The demo was allowed to take place, but the organizers would have to use bars, files and announcements to ensure minimum distances between the participants. However, the court decision is not final. Because the Berlin police do not accept him. You filed a complaint with the Higher Administrative Court (OVG) on Friday afternoon, as a court spokesman said.

Michael Ballweg had sent a message immediately after the ban: “The meetings in Berlin will take place.” Buses continued to be organized, some from abroad, and the assembly authorities flooded with new demo registrations. In some groups of the social network Telegram a “storm on Berlin” was proclaimed, there was talk of millions of expected participants. There were also occasional calls for violence: weapons are allowed, there will be a “crash”.

Right-wing extremists use the protest

The uncompromising attitude marks a new level of protest against the corona measures. And it gets a dangerous dynamic because the right-wing extremist scene is now using the protest. AfD functionaries like Tino Chruppalla, Alice Weidel or Björn Höcke called for the demo, including the NPD, the III. Weg and the imperial citizens. The right-wing extremist publicist and editor of the Compact-Magazin Jürgen Elsässer, wrote: “Will the freedom movement overthrow the Corona dictatorship?”. Saturday will be “the most important day since 1945”.

The Corona demo could become the largest right-wing extremist gathering in Berlin for years. Interior Senator Geisel also justified the ban with the fact that it would not be accepted a second time “that Berlin is being misused as a stage for corona deniers, Reich citizens and right-wing extremists”. A “campsite for supposed lateral thinkers and conspiracy ideologues” will also be “not allowed”. A declaration of war. But also sentences, for which the SPD man saw himself exposed to criticism, to impose a political ban on demonstrations.

Indeed, the authorities became increasingly nervous. He has been on duty for 30 years, but “I have never seen a situation like this,” said the chief of police operations, Stephan Katte, on Friday. If there is a ban, the event site will be cordoned off with a total of 3,000 officials and demo buses stopping. “We are prepared for all scenarios.”

Police chief Barbara Slowik urged the protesters to remain “reasonable”. “There is nothing that legitimizes violence.” An appeal that Geisel also underlined: He appealed “urgently” to those arriving “not to let the situation escalate”.

Already in the spring, when the protest against the Corona restrictions in Berlin spread nationwide, AfD politicians and the former NPD leader Udo Voigt got involved. In Chemnitz, Cottbus and Halle right-wing extremists organized coronaseptic demonstrations.

When Ballweg’s troop demonstrated for the first time in Berlin at the beginning of August, there were around 20,000 participants * neo-Nazis with relevant scene symbols, including the black-white-red flags of the Reich citizens – without any fellow protesters being bothered by it. There were also supporters of the QAnon movement, who operate with weird anti-Semitic stereotypes: satanist and Jewish elites, including Obama, Merkel and Bill Gates, would kidnap children around the world in order to rejuvenate themselves with their blood.

Michael Ballweg, however, does not want to know anything about right-wing extremist infiltration of the protest. He insists that there is no place in the movement for right-wing or left-wing extremists. The calls for violence are also wrong. “We are a peaceful movement.” If right-wing extremists appeared on Saturday, they would be excluded.

Subversion fantasies like with Pegida

That hadn’t happened at the demo four weeks ago. Many of the demonstrators said they had not seen any Nazis or that they were only a very small minority. In the meantime, stage speakers served upside-down fantasies that you normally hear at Pegida: “To the mainstream media: your time is over,” threatened right-wing esoteric Heiko Schrang. Again and again “traitors” or “lying press” was chanted.

The corona skeptics and right-wing extremists are increasingly finding a dangerous basic consensus: the “awakened people” that rise up against a “depraved elite” from politics, mainstream media and antifa.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution is now also keeping an eye on this. The head of the authority, Thomas Haldenwang, explained this week that right-wing extremists were mobilizing more intensively for the corona protests, but did not shape them. Now you can also hear other sounds.

For example from Baden-Württemberg. The State Office does not list “lateral thinking-711” as an object of observation, but refers to right-wing extremists who joined the protest: “The main problem are the widespread conspiracy myths, some of which are linked to the goal of overthrowing.” Politicians would be “vilified”, the rule of law is being defamed as a “dictatorship”. All of this is said to be “immensely popular” and represents “an increasing danger for the radicalization of individual demonstration participants”.

“Legal, illegal, don’t give a shit”

The protesters are looking for the escalation – for example with their protest camp. “We will not leave Berlin before we have reached our destination,” explained Ballweg. If 20 tents were to be cleared, 1,000 new ones would be needed. As the vanguard, some activists camped with a permanent rally on a meadow near the Chancellery. The police wanted to clear the site on Friday.

A good dozen people were still there on Wednesday. Representatives of the press received disparaging looks and received a slip of paper from a younger activist with a Guy Fawkes mask over the back of his head: journalists should fill in their name, editorial team and contact details and undertake to report “truthfully, impartially and completely”.

An early retiree from Thuringia, who introduced himself as “Mike”, had been camping here since last Saturday. He was also there at the demo at the beginning of August. Will he demonstrate on Saturday despite the ban? “We used to say: legal, illegal, don’t give a shit.” He was sure that the government would block all highways and train routes in advance to prevent the participants from arriving.

Diving goggles in the luggage

His hope: that some of the “millions” will still make it to Berlin. “If a few hundred thousand sit down and then sit for a week or so – that would be something.” Does he have no problem with the right-wing extremists arriving? He doesn’t know his way around that, but yes, “there are always a few idiots”. He himself is neither right nor left, but “center”.

Mike’s answer from Thuringia is exemplary of the lateral thinking movement that refuses to accept its attraction to the extreme right. The right-wing extremist strategist Götz Kubitschek already declared on his blog on Saturday that “hardly anyone from my wider environment will stay at home”. Only “in the millions” can one “shake power”. Kubitschek hopes that the protesters will overthrow the way they once did in the Ukraine: “Maybe they just come without permission and build their own Maidan Square.”

Demo registrant Michael Ballweg also seems to suspect that it could not be quite so peaceful. On his video with the luggage, he also presents diving goggles – apparently with a view to irritating gas from the police. That couldn’t do any harm, says Ballweg. “If there’s something in the air.”