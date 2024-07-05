It is increasingly becoming a case that goes beyond football, the one that broke out over the celebration with the gesture of the Grey Wolves made by the Turkish defender Demiral after his second goal against Austria in the round of 16 of Euro 2024. As expected, UEFA has in fact suspended him for two matches, a decision that has also infuriated Turkish President Erdogan, who has even pointed the finger at the eagle on the shirt of Germany, the host of the European Championship. While the Turkish state television TRT has defined the decision as “scandalous”.



“A sunny woman, she lived for her child”: this is who Manuela Pietrangeli was, killed by her ex-partner Irene Fama July 04, 2024

The accused gesture

UEFA had opened an investigation on Wednesday. The Turkish player, formerly of Atalanta and Juventus but now at Al-Ahli, had mimed two wolves with his hands to greet the Turkish fans: it is the traditional greeting of the Grey Wolves, an extremist and right-wing nationalist movement in Turkey that in the past became known, among other things, for its involvement in the attack on Pope John Paul II. Any “political” greeting is prohibited by UEFA regulations but the episode has become a real diplomatic case: the German Interior Minister had hoped for UEFA to intervene. The German government, in response, had therefore summoned the German ambassador to Ankara. A similar measure was taken the following day by the German executive, which on Thursday summoned the Turkish ambassador to Berlin. Demiral, for his part, had already expressed himself after the match, claiming the “patriotic” nature of the celebration: “I am happy to have done it to indicate the Turkish identity,” he said. “I did it because I am proud to be Turkish. I saw that the fans were doing it and I wanted to respond to them. I’m happy I did it”. At this point the rock-solid defender, author of the brace that gave the team the passage to the next round against Austria by 2-1, will miss Saturday’s match against Holland and the possible semi-final.

Erdogan’s reaction

Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not take it well at all, and, speaking to the media on the plane back from the SCO summit in Shanghai, tried to kick the ball into the stands: “Is anyone criticizing the fact that the Germans have eagles on their shirts? Or the French because they have a rooster as a symbol? Merih only showed his enthusiasm for this image.” The protest was formal: “Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned their officials and the necessary measures are being taken. We hope that the only thing that matters is to leave the field with a victory on Saturday and advance to the next round. If nothing extraordinary happens, we have decided to go and watch the match.”