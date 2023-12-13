“IN THE FIRST SEMESTER NOBODY NAMED GALLARDO”

Enzo Francescoli supported, with arguments, the work of Martín Demichelis and spoke about the demands of a club as big as River.#ESPNF12 pic.twitter.com/wjYWG9Acpi — ESPN Fútbol Argentina (@ESPNFutbolArg) December 13, 2023

“WHY SHOULD DEMICHELIS LEAVE? I DON'T UNDERSTAND”, Enzo Francescoli spoke about the importance of both national and international tournaments and Micho's work after the Gallardo Era. 📺 @ESPNFutbolArg pic.twitter.com/qUJULEuEZT — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 13, 2023

Instead, Until now Micho has only won the Professional League, He said goodbye quickly in the Libertadores and now the TdC awaits him.