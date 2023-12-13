River Plate was champion of the Professional League of Argentine soccer, in the first half of this year 2023, with Martín Demichelis' team finishing first in the 27-date tournament, with 61 points, nine more than Talleres de Córdoba.
Now, after having been left out of the 2023 League Cup in the semifinals (they lost on penalties against Rosario Central after 0 to 0 in the 90 minutes), they will have to closely follow the final of that tournament between the “Canallas” and Platense, that left Godoy Cruz out also due to penalties, to know which of them will be his rival in this Champions Trophy 2023.
Although the sporting year was not so positive for the “Millonarios” fans, since in addition to what was mentioned, they quickly said goodbye to the Copa Libertadores (in the round of 16 vs. Inter de Porto Alegre), the numbers indicate that coach Demichelis accumulated results similar to those of Marcelo Gallardo in his first year, which bodes well for a good future considering that “Muñeco” led the most successful cycle in the history of the club.
The first thing to mark is that both finished the first year with an effectiveness of 65%despite the fact that the current coach of Al-Ittihad directed 15 more games than “Micho”.
While waiting for the Champions Trophy, there were 32 wins for the current coach and 37 for the “Muñeco”, but the difference was in the defeats: seven falls for Gallardo and 12 for the former Bayern Munich.
The most significant difference so far is regarding the titles: Gallardo won threethe Copa Sudamericana 2014, and the Recopa and Copa Libertadores in 2015.
Instead, Until now Micho has only won the Professional League, He said goodbye quickly in the Libertadores and now the TdC awaits him.
How did they do against Boca? Very good for both of them, because Demichelis won the two classics of the year, both in the local tournament and the League Cup, while Gallardo tied 1-1 at the Monumental in their first Superclásico, but eliminated Xeneize in the semis of the Sudamericana and then won the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores after the pepper spray episode.
|
DATA
|
DEMICHELIS
|
GALLANT
|
P.J.
|
54
|
69
|
WON
|
32
|
37
|
TIE
|
10
|
25
|
LOST
|
12
|
7
|
TITLES
|
1
|
3
|
EFFECTIVENESS
|
65%
|
65%
|
VS MOUTH
|
G2 (AT LOCAL LEVEL)
|
HE DELETED IT TWICE
