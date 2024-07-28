Buenos Aires (Reuters)

Argentine football club River Plate said that its coach Martin Demichelis resigned from his position, after a year and a half in charge of the club’s technical staff, due to poor results.

The club, which is very popular in his country, said via the social media platform “X”: “As a result of the decision taken in agreement with the club’s senior management, Martin Demichelis has left his position as coach of the club’s first team.”

River Plate and Boca Juniors are the most popular teams in Argentina.

River Plate said Demichelis, 43, would coach the team for the last time in their league match against visiting Sarmiento later today.

Demichelis took over as coach of River Plate, succeeding Marcelo Gallardo in 2022, after the latter resigned following a long career with the club that lasted for about nine years, during which he won most of the titles that the club has won throughout its history.

During the 18 months under Demichelis, River Plate won three titles.

This season, River Plate have won just once in their last five matches and currently lead the standings with 27 points after 14 rounds, while local media say the club’s fans are unhappy with the results.

The club added: “River Plate thanks Demichelis for his high professionalism, commitment and respect for our club’s shirt and for the three titles we won under his leadership.”