River’s results do not convince the River Plate public. Being eliminated from the League Cup in the quarter-finals, outside the Argentine Cup in the round of 16 and not having a good present in the local tournament were some of the triggers in the relationship between Martin Demichelis and the fans of Millonario.
The reality is that the coach seems to have a completely broken bond with the people, the team’s performance does not help him at all and the complications of the transfer market do not help either. In this situation, the famous “dance of names“.
For this reason, in 90min We decided to make a list with the possible technicians who could end up managing River if Demichelis do not continue to be in charge of the first team.
Not only has he been a River player and won a championship as a player, but he was also a candidate to manage Millo after Gallardo’s departure. He is the last coach who managed to make an Argentine team (Defensa y Justicia) a champion at the international level and he can adapt well to the River world and its demands.
He is currently the coach of Al-Ain of the UAE Pro League.
He has previous experience as a technical director in various teams and leagues, and has been a champion as a coach on three occasions, two of them with Racing Club and one with Atlético Mineiro. He had a stint with River as a player where he was crowned champion on five occasions and could easily become the manager of the red team since he is currently without a club.
And without a doubt, the name of Muñeco will always be heard when Millo is in a difficult moment. The bar that Gallardo left at the club was too high and the great majority of River Plate fans want his return while many others fear a second cycle. The reality is that today Muñe is not managing any team and would be willing to talk with the institution.
He is the number one candidate to return to manage River.
