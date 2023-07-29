The Dutch cyclist Demi Vollering won the queen stage of the Tour de France Femmes on Saturday. The 26-year-old SD Worx rider took the victory on the climb of the Col du Tourmalet. That was not all: the yellow jersey also went to Vollering, who has a good chance of winning the Tour.

Saturday’s stage was only 90 kilometers long, but was arguably the toughest of the entire Tour. The ride through the Pyrenees first encountered the Col d’Aspin, where after a rapid descent it was time to climb again on the Col du Tourmalet. Due to a thick fog, both the riders and the spectators sometimes had trouble following the race.

Kasia Niewiadoma was ahead for a while after that last mountain with a lead of 45 seconds, but with five kilometers to go it was still exciting. Demi Vollering managed to pass the leader in one go and was not overtaken afterwards. In the end, Niewiadoma only crossed the finish line just under two minutes behind in second place.

Compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten, who showed good results during the climb, had a stiff endgame and managed to keep her third place with difficulty. She crossed the finish line in two and a half minutes, followed shortly by Juliette Labous and Ashleigh Moolman. Yellow jersey wearer Lotte Kopecky started the queen stage with a lead of 53 seconds on Moolman, but had to give up her first place in the standings to Vollering with a gap of 3:32 minutes.

Another time trial

The Tour de France Femmes will be decided on Sunday. Then a time trial of 23 kilometers will be ridden in Pau. There is a good chance that Vollering can no longer be overtaken and that she can win the 2023 Tour. In the general classification she now leads with a lead of 1:50 minutes on Niewiadoma.

Marianne Vos got off about 17 kilometers before the finish, which increased the list of dropouts this Saturday. Even before the start it was announced that the queen stage would start without Elisa Longo Borghini, Elisa Balsamo and Veronica Ewers. Balsamo won the Tour de France Femmes in 2021, but now has to miss the last two stages due to fatigue problems. Longo Borghini is struggling with a skin infection and Ewers previously broke her collarbone.