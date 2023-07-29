Demi Vollering has the overall victory in the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes up for grabs. The 26-year-old SD Worx rider overcame rival and defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten on the mythical Col du Tourmalet and impressively scored a double: she won the seventh and penultimate stage solo in the fog and took over the yellow jersey from teammate Lotte Kopecky .

